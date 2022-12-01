Read full article on original website
Court Docs: New Castle woman used meth before crashing into pedestrian
A woman who hit a vehicle, seriously injuring another woman, had used methamphetamine within the previous 24 hours, court documents state.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County
KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
WTHI
Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys: Richard Allen is innocent, confused by charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the Delphi murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, have spoken out against evidence in the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday. Judge Frances Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County,...
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at driver with 2 kids in vehicle on I-65
A driver was arrested after firing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle — including an adult and two children — during a road rage encounter early Tuesday on Interstate 65, police say.
casscountyonline.com
Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing
Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
‘Clerical error’ may have led police to overlook Richard Allen in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. – Why now? That’s one of the biggest questions surrounding the arrest of Richard Allen, who’s charged with murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017. It appears a “clerical error” may be to blame. The investigation has been ongoing for more than five years. And while police have released pieces of […]
Fort Wayne Police were searching for missing 11-year-old
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Jaiden Blakely who is missing.
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
Delphi murders: What the unsealed documents reveal and the questions that remain
DELPHI, Ind. — Evidence in the Delphi, Indiana, double murder case was unsealed by a county court on Tuesday, revealing key new details, including that suspect Richard Allen's gun was linked to the crime scene. But many questions still remain around the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby...
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
Gun expert and defense attorney break down new details in Delphi murder case
One of the largest areas of focus in the Delphi investigation is a single unspent bullet found near the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.
