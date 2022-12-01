ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup scores, updates: Germany vs. Costa Rica, Japan vs. Spain

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uM5U_0jU90g1l00

Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?

The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.

Oddsmakers like the chances of that happening. The over/under on the Germany vs. Costa Rica game is at 3.5 and Costa Rica is an astonishing +2500 to win the game.

Japan vs. Spain

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Spain simply needs a tie to ensure that it wins the group while Japan needs a win to ensure advancement after somehow losing to Costa Rica. We’ll take the under.

Costa Rica vs. Germany

2 p.m. ET, FS1

Costa Rica’s odds to win are astronomical after they were blown out by Spain and are facing a Germany team that needs to win to have a chance to advance. The under feels like the right play here too.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neymar in Brazil’s lineup against South Korea at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar is in Brazil's starting lineup for the match against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday. The star forward hadn't played since injuring his right ankle in the team's group stage opener against Serbia. Coach Tite had said Neymar would play from the start at Stadium 974 depending on how he did in training on Sunday.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though. Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup 2022: Portugal coach 'really didn't like' Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed off

DOHA, Qatar — Portugal has spent the entirety of the 2022 World Cup trying to keep a collective straight face amid drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. While he played poorly at Manchester United, head coach Fernando Santos stood by him. When he gave an explosive interview on the eve of the tournament and split with his club, players steered clear of the subject. But on Monday, Santos finally snapped.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pelé's family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Boxing powerhouse Cuba lets women boxers compete

HAVANA — (AP) — Legnis Cala Massó carefully removes her necklace and smiles as her coach slides her bright red boxing gloves over her French tip nails. The 31-year-old swings her wiry body into the ring and pounds her fellow boxer – also a young woman – with a series of punches, just as she's done countless times before.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand is launching a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the coronavirus had posed the greatest threat to the nation's...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
145K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy