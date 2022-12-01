ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too

Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
Bridget Mulroy

NYC's BLM Boulevard Needs Some TLC

NYC's BLM Boulevard needs some TLC.Photo by(CARME PARRAMON/iStock) The Black Lives Matter Movement was a big one. Everyone was stuck in their lives during a global pause when racism and hatred became the focus of racially-fuelled situations that unfolded across the country. You recall George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and the list goes on.
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of…
laborpress.org

Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals

New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
PIX11

NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
CBS New York

MTA announces plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The MTA is out with a new plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn.Right now, the plan is a draft, but it would add nine new bus routes in Brooklyn, speed up frequency on 24 lines and enhance connections throughout the boroughs.The goal is to help Brooklynites catch the bus without having to check a schedule."Our riders need a bus system that is actually, you know, newsflash, it needs to be faster than walking so that they can get where they need to go in a reasonable time," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said.New Yorkers can weigh in on the plan during 18 virtual workshops starting Jan. 11."I want to encourage everybody because this is a draft plan. That draft plan only gets better if people participate," Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said.
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Will Hire “Rat Exterminator”, Offers a Salary of $120,000

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation titled “Rat Action Plan” and is now offering a job as a rat exterminator with a salary of $120,000 a year. New York City is getting serious to solve its problem of getting rid of rats and curb their population. Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation in November dubbed as “Rat Action Plan” and the city is willing to shell out a huge amount of money to hire a new job.
NBC New York

Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor

A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
fox5ny.com

Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 3217 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 3217 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, The Bronx. Located between Wilkinson Avenue and Continental Avenue, the lot is three blocks from the Pelham Bay Park subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Paul Lumaj of Dedaj Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy