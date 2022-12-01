Read full article on original website
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too
Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
NYC's BLM Boulevard Needs Some TLC
NYC's BLM Boulevard needs some TLC.Photo by(CARME PARRAMON/iStock) The Black Lives Matter Movement was a big one. Everyone was stuck in their lives during a global pause when racism and hatred became the focus of racially-fuelled situations that unfolded across the country. You recall George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and the list goes on.
New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of…
Deadline nears for extremely low rent apartments in Bronx affordable housing lottery
NOTE: Is everyone in your household UNDER 62 years old? If so, you might want to check out a couple of my other NewsBreak articles since the lottery in this article is limited to those with at least one member 62 or over. Both of the following lotteries — open to all ages — include some terrific affordable rents.
Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals
New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
NYPD Officer Who Retired For 3 Years Is Now Back To Work Via Silver Star Program From DFTA
In many cases, getting a job by word of mouth is preferable to responding to job advertisements. And Cynthia Murray returned to work after three years of retirement thanks to word-of-mouth from a friend. A retired acquaintance of Murray's informed her of the Silver Stars initiative.
Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Women’s Basketball Rides 28-Point First-Quarter Explosion to 10-Point Battle of the Bronx Win
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women’s basketball’s 28-point first-quarter explosion allowed the Rams to see out an eventual 10-point victory, 65-55, in the 53rd Battle of the Bronx, held this year at Manhattan College. With the win, Fordham improves to 5-4 overall. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
MTA announces plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The MTA is out with a new plan to overhaul bus service in Brooklyn.Right now, the plan is a draft, but it would add nine new bus routes in Brooklyn, speed up frequency on 24 lines and enhance connections throughout the boroughs.The goal is to help Brooklynites catch the bus without having to check a schedule."Our riders need a bus system that is actually, you know, newsflash, it needs to be faster than walking so that they can get where they need to go in a reasonable time," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said.New Yorkers can weigh in on the plan during 18 virtual workshops starting Jan. 11."I want to encourage everybody because this is a draft plan. That draft plan only gets better if people participate," Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
New York City Will Hire “Rat Exterminator”, Offers a Salary of $120,000
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation titled “Rat Action Plan” and is now offering a job as a rat exterminator with a salary of $120,000 a year. New York City is getting serious to solve its problem of getting rid of rats and curb their population. Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation in November dubbed as “Rat Action Plan” and the city is willing to shell out a huge amount of money to hire a new job.
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
Permits Filed for 3217 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 3217 Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, The Bronx. Located between Wilkinson Avenue and Continental Avenue, the lot is three blocks from the Pelham Bay Park subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Paul Lumaj of Dedaj Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
31-year-old man hits 3rd rail while crossing Midtown subway tracks, fatally struck by train
A man was fatally struck by a train while crossing subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.
