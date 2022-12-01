ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Chantal Akerman first woman to top Sight and Sound’s greatest all-time films poll

By Nadia Khomami Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vZu8_0jU90JvA00
Delphine Seyrig in Chantal Akerman’s cult classic Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles.

It was heralded by Le Monde in 1976 as “the first masterpiece of the feminine in the history of cinema”. Nearly 50 years later, Chantal Akerman’s Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles has become the first feature by a female film-maker to be named the “greatest film of all time” by Sight and Sound, the magazine of the British Film Institute (BFI).

Akerman’s 70s classic, which follows the meticulous daily routine of a middle-aged widow over the course of three days – including having sex with male clients for her own and her son’s subsistence – topped the decennial poll this year for the magazine, pushing Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo to second place and Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane to third.

The Belgian film-maker was 25 when she shot the experimental, groundbreaking film starring Delphine Seyrig in the main role, and it has since become a cult classic – provoking years of analysis and debate.

“Jeanne Dielman challenged the status quo when it was released in 1975 and continues to do so today,” said Mike Williams, the editor of the Sight and Sound, which has conducted the poll every decade since 1952.

“It’s a landmark feminist film, and its position at the top of the list is emblematic of better representation in the top 100 for women film-makers.”

Dielman leapfrogged from 36th place in 2012. Williams said the film’s success was a reminder that there was “a world of underseen and underappreciated gems out there to be discovered”, and he emphasised the importance of repertory cinemas and home entertainment distributors in spotlighting undervalued films.

In fourth place this year came Yasujiro Ozu’s Tokyo Story, while three new films have made it into the top 10, including Wong Kar-Wai’s In the Mood for Love in fifth place (up from 24th in 2012), Claire Denis’s Beau Travail at No 7 (up from 78th in 2012) and David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive in eighth place (up from 28th).

The survey was its most ambitious to date this year, with more than 1,600 of the most influential international film critics, academics, distributors, writers, curators, archivists and programmers voting – almost double the number of participants in 2012. It is an eagerly anticipated moment within the global film community, representing a litmus test for where film culture stands.

In 2012, Vertigo took the No 1 spot from Citizen Kane, which had held it for 50 years. That year, Jeanne Dielman and Beau Travail were the only female film-makers’ films in the top 100. But this year’s poll features 11 films by female film-makers in the top 100, and four in the top 20.

Furthermore, in 2012 there was one film by a Black film-maker listed in the top 100 – Djibril Diop Mambéty’s Touki Bouki, at No 93. In 2022 there are seven titles in the top 100 by prominent Black film-makers. Touki Bouki has climbed to 67th place, with new entries including Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing in 24th place, Barry Jenkins’ Academy award-winning Moonlight in joint 60th place, and Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Ousmane Sembène’s Black Girl jointly at No 95.

Jason Wood, the BFI’s executive director of public programmes and audiences, said: “As well as being a compelling list, one of the most important elements is that it shakes a fist at the established order. Canons should be challenged and interrogated and as part of the BFI’s remit to not only revisit film history but to also reframe it, it’s so satisfying to see a list that feels quite radical in its sense of diversity and inclusion.”

Laura Mulvey, a professor of film studies at Birkbeck, University of London, said the success of Jeanne Dielman – a film that closely adhered to the female perspective –signalled a shift in critical taste. “One might say that it felt as though there was a before and an after Jeanne Dielman, just as there had been a before and after Citizen Kane.”

Meanwhile, in a separate directors’ poll, a record 480 film-makers from around the world, including Jenkins, Martin Scorsese, Sofia Coppola, Bong Joon-ho , Lynne Ramsay and Mike Leigh, voted Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey the greatest film of all time. Citizen Kane was at No 2, and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather was placed at No 3.

Sight and Sound’s top 20 greatest films of all time

1. Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (Chantal Akerman, 1975)

2. Vertigo (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)

3. Citizen Kane (Orson Welles, 1941)

4. Tokyo Story (Yasujiro Ozu, 1953)

5. In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-Wai, 2001)

6. 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

7. Beau Travail (Claire Denis, 1998)

8. Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

9. Man with a Movie Camera (Dziga Vertov, 1929)

10. Singin’ in the Rain (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1951)

11. Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (FW Murnau, 1927)

12. The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)

13. La Règle du jeu (Jean Renoir, 1939)

14. Cléo from 5 to 7 (Agnès Varda, 1962)

15. The Searchers (John Ford, 1956)

16. Meshes of the Afternoon (Maya Deren and Alexander Hammid, 1943)

17. Close-Up (Abbas Kiarostami, 1989)

18. Persona (Ingmar Bergman, 1966)

19. Apocalypse Now (Francis Ford Coppola, 1979)

20. Seven Samurai (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The top 100 films… and what they say about our changing society

It is 2 May 1945 and an airborne fighter pilot is reciting poetry with the clipped delivery of the British upper class. His plane is going down fast over the English coast as he offers his last words to June, an American wireless operator he has never met, stationed on the ground below. This is the memorable opening of A Matter of Life and Death, a British romance which, despite its 76 years, continues to hold its critical standing alongside the world’s top films.
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
Collider

10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
ARIZONA STATE
goldderby.com

Ed Harris movies: 15 greatest films ranked from worst to best

In Ed Harris‘s over-40-year career he has surprisingly never won an Oscar or an Emmy, despite four nominations from the motion picture academy and two from the TV academy. Let’s take a look back at some of his best big-screen performances. Tour through our photo gallery above of Harris’s 15 greatest films, ranked from worst to best.
KXLY

The 100 best dramas of all time, according to critics

This compilation of the 100 best movie dramas of all time shows the deep richness of films made since the beginning of the last century, from countries across the globe. Stacker compiled data on all feature-length dramas with at least four critic reviews through Metacritic and ranked them according to Metascore, with ties broken internally by Metacritic. Rankings are accurate as of Jan. 26, 2021.
IndieWire

‘Pacifiction’ Tops Cahiers du Cinema’s Best Films of 2022 List

For fans of lists ranking movies, days don’t get much better than today. Sight & Sound just released the results of its once-in-a-decade Greatest Films of All Time poll, and IndieWire has revealed our 25 Best Movies of 2022. And now, the world’s oldest film publication, Cahiers du Cinema, has joined the action as well. The magazine famously launched the careers of French New Wave icons such as Jean-Luc Godard, but it has recently been plagued by a staff revolt that led to mass resignations. But that didn’t stop Cahiers du Cinema from releasing its top 10 films of 2022 (via...
The Guardian

Russia’s vicious tactics in Ukraine serve only to further expose its weakness

The Kremlin thought it would sweep across Ukraine and take Kyiv in a matter of days. Now, more than nine months into its disastrous war with Ukraine, the new Russian strategy of targeting the infrastructure that brings light, heat and water into millions of Ukrainian homes has revealed Russia’s own weakness and its desperation in the face of a defiant Ukrainian resistance.
The Guardian

Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home

Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
People

See Toni Collette Learn from Monica Bellucci in Wild Mafia Mamma Trailer

Mafia Mamma is in theaters April 14, 2023 Toni Collette is in over her head in Mafia Mamma. Bleecker Street dropped the upcoming comedy's red-band teaser trailer on Friday, giving a first glimpse at the story of "an insecure American woman who inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy," according to an official synopsis. Collette, 50, stars as the woman in question, Kristen. "Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone's expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business," the synopsis adds. The film is...
The Guardian

The Guardian

522K+
Followers
119K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy