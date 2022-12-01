Read full article on original website
Related
Patric Hornqvist to be placed on LTIR
The Florida Panthers were going to face a cap crunch when Anthony Duclair was eventually cleared to return from his Achilles recovery, but it seems the injury bug might have done the work for them. Patric Hornqvist is expected to be moved to long-term injured reserve, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.
Kraken recall first-round pick Shane Wright
With his conditioning stint over, Shane Wright is back in the NHL – for now. The young forward scored four goals in five games during his time with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, a move that was only allowed after he faced five consecutive healthy scratches in the NHL. He has now been recalled just in time for a game against the Montreal Canadiens if the team decides to put him in the lineup.
Can the Capitals turn their season around?
After a long period of sustained success, many expected that the Washington Capitals would have to take a step back sooner or later, and it appears that might be happening here in 2022-23. The team currently sits four points back of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference after 26 games, nearly one-third of the season. There is room for optimism though, not just because there’s 56 games left in their season, but much of their struggle can be blamed on injury issues in the first part of the season. While some players have come back, some are still missing and there is, of course, plenty more opportunity for more injuries.
Will Brock Boeser be a healthy scratch for the Canucks moving forward?
Earlier this evening, it was reported that Brock Boeser would be a healthy scratch for the Vancouver Canucks when they host the Arizona Coyotes this evening. According to Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau, the choice to scratch Boeser is being classified as “tough love” for the winger but didn’t seem to be a long-term issue.
Columbus Blue Jackets recall Kirill Marchenko
Play the kids. The Columbus Blue Jacket’s season hasn’t gone anywhere near according to plan, so it’s time to see what they have in another youngster. Kirill Marchenko has been recalled from the AHL after just 16 games in North America. Marchenko, 22, was the 49th overall...
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom to miss six weeks with fractured finger
It has been a tough season for Anaheim’s Isac Lundestrom and things just got a little worse for him as the team announced (Twitter link) that the center will miss the next six weeks due to a fractured finger. The injury was sustained during Thursday’s loss to Dallas.
Kings expected to bring back winger Alex Iafallo on upcoming road trip
The Kings are expected to welcome back winger Alex Iafallo to the lineup on their upcoming road trip, reports Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider. The 28-year-old suffered a lower-body injury back in mid-October after a strong start that saw him pick up at least a point per game in each of his first four contests and has been out since then.
Senators defenseman Artem Zub facing lengthy absence
The Ottawa Senators are expected to be without their top defensive option once again, as Darren Dreger of TSN tweets Artem Zub could miss two to three weeks after taking a puck to the face. The defenseman is going through additional medical testing to get a more precise timeline. Zub,...
What the Los Angeles Kings are thankful for
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Los Angeles Kings.
Who is most responsible for the Devils surprising season?
The New Jersey Devils' remarkable season is becoming more and more real each day. At first a nice story, then a “prove it,” then “what next,” the 19-4-1 Devils now sit among the NHL’s most elite teams this season with little evidence they’re slowing down. The team had another busy offseason, however, the bulk of the talent on the roster isn’t much different than the same group that put up just 63 points last season. One of the several changes that have seemingly turned the tide in New Jersey is the development of some of their less-heralded prospects, including forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Jesper Boqvist.
Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko avoids 'worst-case scenario' with injury
The Vancouver Canucks have had a difficult start to their season, and those difficulties continued with starting netminder Thatcher Demko going down with an injury. On Friday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman issued an update on Demko’s injury timeline. Per Friedman, Demko is injured on a six-week timeline, meaning the Canucks avoided a “worst-case scenario” with the injury.
Panthers recall forward Chris Tierney on emergency basis
Chris Tierney may finally be getting his chance to return to the NHL, as the Florida Panthers announced they’ve recalled the forward from the Charlotte Checkers on an emergency basis. No corresponding move was made, but the recall comes a day after the team was forced to play a...
Flyers winger Cam Atkinson claims he is medically cleared
It appears as if the Flyers could soon have winger Cam Atkinson available as the winger indicated to reporters including NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman that he has been medically cleared to return to the lineup. The 33-year-old has yet to play this season due to an upper-body injury and at...
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0