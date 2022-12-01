ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

26 Famous People Who Have Really Unexpected Connections

"I'm pretty sure I bought weed from him!" Hollywood is a small place and while you'd expect celebrities to know each other mostly from red carpet events and premieres, some stars go back even further! In fact, a few celebs actually have some really unexpected connections, dating all the way back to middle school -- or even their little league team. Although these famous duos may not be as close as they used to be, they'll always have a bond that connects them for life!
One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince Breaks Silence 5 Months After Husband's Tragic Death

"It's an absolute living nightmare," recalled Prince, whose husband, William Friend, was killed in July after being struck by lightning. "One Tree Hill" alum Bevin Prince is opening up about the devastating death of her husband, William Friend, for the first time. While appearing on Friday's episode of the "1on1...

