"I'm pretty sure I bought weed from him!" Hollywood is a small place and while you'd expect celebrities to know each other mostly from red carpet events and premieres, some stars go back even further! In fact, a few celebs actually have some really unexpected connections, dating all the way back to middle school -- or even their little league team. Although these famous duos may not be as close as they used to be, they'll always have a bond that connects them for life!

1 DAY AGO