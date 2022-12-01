Read full article on original website
Related
Hawks coach Luke Richardson gets hit in head with puck on bench
Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson briefly left Saturday's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden after getting hit in the head with a stray puck. The play happened with 11:50 left in the first period after Jack Johnson's pass went off Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey's stick and into the bench. Richardson immediately received medical attention from Blackhawks head athletic trainer Mike Gapski, who put a towel over his head.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Kasper Is Better than Joel Eriksson-Ek & Dylan Larkin
While most of the talk around the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect pool revolves around the likes of defencemen (Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder) and goalies (Sebastian Cossa), their best forward prospect is having himself a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Marco Kasper has 10 points...
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers with Disappointing Starts to 2022-23
Though the Edmonton Oilers have several positives so far this season, this article will take a closer look at the other side, with three disappointing players through the first 25 games of the season. Not everything has gone right, as the team’s 14-11-0 record indicates. Those not contributing much to...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Canadiens, Sharks, Panthers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about what a Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Brock Boeser might look like. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers might be linked on a certain defenseman. How did Erik Karlsson react when he was asked...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Winter Classic Jersey, Pastrnak, & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a quiet week for the Boston Bruins in terms of play...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins Welcome Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights to TD Garden
The Boston Bruins will welcome back a familiar face to TD Garden on Monday when Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights to town. Cassidy, following his firing from the Bruins in the offseason, joined the Golden Knights as their head coach and has been enjoying his time out West.
The Hockey Writers
2 Coyotes the Oilers Could Be Scouting for a Future Trade
When the Arizona Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, the chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and reporter for the NHL Network, Dennis Bernstein, tweeted that there were two Edmonton Oilers scouts in attendance to watch the game. On a night when the Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3, it’s curious as to whom the Oilers were scouting.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Broadcaster Jack Michaels One of the Best in the Game
My favourite moments in hockey history are usually punctuated by the play-by-play announcer calling the game. From Chris Cuthbert’s amazing call of the Golden Goal by Sidney Crosby at the Vancouver Olympics to Bob Cole’s legendary calls to the great Mike Lange and his arsenal of original catchphrases – there’s nothing better than watching a master of their craft at work. I felt that I was watching a younger master of his craft in Jack Michaels on Dec. 3 when watching the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada (HNIC).
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Laine Immediately Showing Why He Was Missed
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prodigal son has returned. After dynamic winger Patrik Laine was put on the injured reserve (IR) for the second time in the first quarter of the season, he’s back. This last stint on IR was a more extended hiatus, out for eight games – which is almost a tenth of the season. Injuries have plagued the Finnish forward since he was traded to the Jackets in 2020. He was limited to 45 games in his first season and 56 games last season. That trend looks like it will continue since with 13 games missed already, he can now only play in a maximum of 69 games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 5-1 Win Over Avalanche
Early in the 2022-23 season, the TD Garden has not been kind to visiting teams. The Boston Bruins won their first 13 games on home ice, but they faced their toughest test on Saturday night (Dec. 3) when they hosted the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. After four days...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Prospect Update: Liam Kirk
As the 2022-23 season is in full swing, we take a look around the world at some Arizona Coyotes prospects and what they’ve been up to in the first edition of Coyotes Prospect Update. Up first this week is forward Liam Kirk. Recently re-assigned from the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Tucson Roadrunners to their ECHL affiliate Atlanta Gladiators, Kirk is out to pave his way to the Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Ceiling Will Be Dictated By Their Goaltending Tandem
The Toronto Maple Leafs went into the 2022 offseason with a massive question mark in the crease. As each day passed, it seemed less and less likely that Jack Campbell would be re-signing with the team, and the only option after him was the injury-riddled Petr Mrazek, who was coming off the worst season of his career by a large margin. They would end up getting out of Mrazek’s contract at the 2022 NHL Draft, sending him along with their own first-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-rounder. Then, they made their first real big splash.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Norris Trophy Tracker
Welcome to THW’s 2022-23 Norris Trophy tracker. Using a mix of traditional analysis and more modern tools for analysis, this list will serve as a ranking of the NHL’s top defensemen over the regular season. To get out ahead of the crowd, here’s an explanation for why points aren’t everything when it comes to these rankings, in case some players aren’t rated as high as you might expect.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Linked to Canadiens Defenseman, But Trade Price Is Steep
According to a few sources, the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens might be linked in a deal that would see the Oilers target defenseman Joel Edmundson. At this point, any trade speculation is nothing more than a rumor, but a few members of the NHL media on both the Edmonton and Montreal side have picked up on the story and are discussing the merits of it.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Prospect Report: Pettersson, Donovan & More
It’s two months into the 2022-23 NHL season, which means it’s time for the second episode of the Ottawa Senators Prospect Report. Last month, we saw Zack Ostapchuk get off to a fantastic start with the Vancouver Giants, while Tyler Boucher looked like a bona fide first-round selection with the Ottawa 67’s. Over in the NCAA, one of the team’s most recent selections, Stephen Halliday, also began his college career with a bang.
The Hockey Writers
Manitoba Moose Persevere Despite Jets Call-Ups
Jansen Harkins, Dominic Toninato, and Mikey Eyssimont are all forwards that started the season on the Manitoba Moose’s opening night roster. Fast forward a few months, and those players are up with the Winnipeg Jets due to injuries suffered by Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton. Despite that, the Moose...
The Hockey Writers
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After 25 Games
My colleague Andrew Forbes shared a curious statistic with me recently, the Toronto Maple Leafs “Core Four” of John Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner have combined to score 49 percent of all the points for their team. They also take up 49 percent of the team’s salary cap.
