Free range eggs could run out by March 2023 as the UK has been hit with the worst avian flu outbreak on record.Health chiefs in Britain have already had to cull 4 million birds this year because of the influenza outbreak.On 7 November, they ordered all kept birds to be locked down in a bid to stop the spread of the disease. And if hens have been indoors for 16 weeks or more, their eggs can no longer be marketed as free range.From 27 February, this means farmers would have to change labels on their eggs to call them barn...

4 DAYS AGO