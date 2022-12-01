Read full article on original website
How to Nominate Someone for the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame
People are always looking for ways to "Pay it Forward" and volunteering is a great way to do just that. Volunteers are an essential part of any community and many organizations simply could not function without them. Today is National Give Day...but sometimes you don't have the financial means to...
2 Local Hospitals Receive Almost 800K In Grants
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald and a released statement from Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson; two local hospitals will receive a total of almost $800,000 in federal grants by way of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations packages. The release from Hinson stated,. “These funds will help improve...
Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings
This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Want to Warm Up Your Car in Illinois? You’d Be Breaking the Law
For those of us who love fall, we can't say that the weather in the Tri-States disappointed over the last two months. Many days were in the 70s, and even the days in the 50s and 60s were complemented by sun. That changed almost instantly after Halloween, with temps plateauing in the 30s. The "Hibernation Zone" we were warned about seems to be in full swing!
There’s a Hallmark Christmas Movie Set in Iowa
I know for some people, as soon as the calendar displays November 1st, they bust out the Christmas tree, all the decorations, and begin binging holiday movies. Whether it's the "25 Days of Christmas" marathon on Freeform (real ones remember ABC Family), or the seemingly endless lineup of Hallmark Channel movies, Christmas movies exist in eye-popping numbers.
