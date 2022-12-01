Migrants continue to try to cross the English Channel to reach Britain despite an agreement between the U.K. and France to increase police enforcement. Migrants have been making their way across Africa and Europe to the northern French coast for years now. The goal is to enter Britain, where they believe they have a better chance of getting asylum and work. Heightened security around the Channel Tunnel pushed migrants to cross and boats and rafts. Now there is a new agreement between the French and British governments to further crack down on migration. Aid workers say it's not solving the problem. Here's NPR's Eleanor Beardsley.

