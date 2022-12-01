Read full article on original website
Hugh Freeze reportedly poaching offensive assistant coach from SEC team
Hugh Freeze appears to have found his offensive line coach. Jake Thornton from Ole Miss is reportedly heading to Auburn. Thornton told Rebels he is leaving for AU, per David Johnson of 247Sports. Thornton was at Ole Miss for 2 seasons with no connection to the Freeze era in Oxford.
Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton tells players he's heading to Auburn
Offensive line coach Jake Thornton told his Ole Miss players Sunday afternoon that he is taking the same position at Auburn, according to sources. Thornton communicated with his players, we are told, that he just felt it was time for a change. He did not know if he would continue to coach the Rebels through their Dec. 28, appearance in the Tax Act Texas Bowl versus Texas Tech at NRG Stadium in Houston, he allegedly told his players.
Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit
As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
As transfer window opens, Auburn expects good news at receiver
With transfer chaos set to commence across college football, Auburn is already gaining — or regaining, rather — production in its passing game. As the transfer portal officially opens with its winter window Monday — after which players will have 45 days to enter and not lose any eligibility with a first-time transfer — a trio of talented pass-catchers plan to spurn their original transfer plans and suit up in the orange and blue again in 2023.
Alabama starting lineman announces he will enter NCAA transfer portal
Alabama OG Javion Cohen will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Cohen shared Sunday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. After making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2020, Cohen became the starting left guard in 2021. He started 14...
Auburn with a huge need on the OL with the transfer portal opening on Monday
AUBURN, Alabama—New Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze knows the issues for the Tigers after taking over the program following the early firing of Bryan Harsin that finished with Cadillac Williams coaching the final four games of the 2022 regular season. In the last two years Auburn won just 11 games and had back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1998-99.
Hugh Freeze asked about well-documented past on College GameDay, how it will impact Auburn future
Hugh Freeze has been the talk of the SEC over the last week since Auburn University announced his hiring. Freeze comes to Auburn from Liberty — the job he took after resigning from Ole Miss, and he replaces Bryan Harsin. Freeze’s past in Oxford has been well-documented and it’s...
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
More than 61,000 Attend AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships
Fourth quarter run leads Huskies over Park Crossing, 50-31
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville boys basketball team continued its winning ways with a decisive 50-31 win over Park Crossing Friday night at Bryant Bank Arena. The first three quarters of the game were uncomfortably close as the Thunderbirds managed to keep pace with Hewitt-Trussville, despite a solid defensive effort by […]
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus
UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
6 HBCU marching bands will perform in the Battle of the Bands at Alabama State, Feb. 18
Fans have voted and chosen the six marching bands that will perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands This special event showcases marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) from all over the country. Who is marching into the competition on February 18? Read on to find out.
82-year-old Alabama woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
VALLEY, Ala. — An 82-year-old Alabama woman was arrested for failing to pay her $77.80 trash bill. Court records show the Chambers County woman was arrested Sunday for not paying the bill that covered the months of June, July and August. She was charged with a misdemeanor offense of “failure to pay solid waste fees.”
Life without parole: Man sentenced in 2017 Phenix City murder of college basketball player
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— After five years and a mistrial caused by a hung jury in 2020, the family of a slain 19-year-old basketball player Quoyai Shorter are getting long anticipated closure for his 2017 shooting death. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 48-year-old Steven Williams appeared before Judge David Johnson via Zoom. He was sentenced life without […]
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
