Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hours before Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar, continental soccer rival Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, announced...
Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain
VILNIUS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Latvian broadcasting regulator on Tuesday canceled the license Russian independent television station TV Rain, said the regulator's chairman. "In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, (the regulator) has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast license of TV Rain", Ivars Abolins said on Twitter, adding the broadcasts will cease on Thursday.
KING-5
World Cup 2022: What teams advanced to the quarterfinals?
WASHINGTON — With less than two weeks until the World Cup final, fans are starting to get a better picture of which team might take the glory. The round of 16 got its start on Saturday with the United States facing the Netherlands and Argentina against Australia. Both reigning victorious in their games, Argentina and the Netherlands were the first to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Jude Bellingham: England teenager with maverick gifts but a steely focus
Rise from Birmingham City academy to World Cup ace is just the start for midfielder whose talent matches his temperament. The weird thing about Jude Bellingham, the teenage sensation establishing himself as one of the best footballers in the world, is that there was nothing surprising about the way he ran the game for England when they demolished Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup on Sunday night.
KING-5
Why the Netherlands is sometimes called Holland
WASHINGTON — The U.S. team will face off against the Netherlands on Saturday for a chance at a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. The Americans have several Dutch ties including U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter, who went to the Netherlands 28 years ago to turn pro. Here's what...
Football rumours: Manchester United begin talks with Yann Sommer
What the papers sayManchester United are reportedly still in the market for a new goalkeeper. The Daily Mirror, citing Bild, says the club have opened talks with Switzerland international Yann Sommer, whose contract with Borussia Monchengladbach runs out in the summer. The Red Devils were previously linked with a move for the 33-year-old in the summer before they signed Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a loan deal, but manager Erik ten Hag’s interest in Sommer has apparently not waned.Birmingham Live reports Franck Kessie is eager to stay at Barcelona, despite rumours linking the midfielder with a move to Aston Villa.Leeds...
Boxing-Cuba to allow female boxers to compete for first time in six decades
HAVANA (Reuters) - Boxing powerhouse Cuba has given the green light to women who wish to partake in tournaments for the first time since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, sports officials said on Monday.
Rugby-England coach Jones to be sacked, say UK media
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Rugby Football Union is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday regarding the future of coach Eddie Jones, with widespread media reports suggesting the Australian is to be sacked in the wake of the team's poor run.
‘We are at war with nature’: UN environment chief warns of biodiversity apocalypse
Inger Andersen spells out the challenges facing the planet as Cop15 delegates gather in Montreal
Cats first bonded with humans after invention of farming, study decodes
Humans developed close bonds with cats after they first made the switch from hunter-gatherers to farmers nearly 10,000 years ago as the felines began serving as pest control in the first civilizations, a new study confirms.The research, published recently in the journal Heredity, suggests the world’s first domestication of cats was sparked by this lifestyle transition that led to humans establishing increasingly larger settlements after inventing agriculture.Wildcats that lived about 12,000 years ago capitalised on the increased density of rodents around the first grain stores and early human societies also benefited from cats preying on these vermin, researchers from...
Russia deploys defence missile system on Kuril island near Japan
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry has said it has deployed mobile coastal defence missile systems on a northern Kuril island, part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.
