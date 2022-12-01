Read full article on original website
ESPN analyst: 'Clemson absolutely should be kicking themselves'
During ESPN's College Football Playoff selection show Sunday, an ESPN analyst mentioned Clemson and how a playoff spot was there for the Tigers to take this season if they had taken care of business. (...)
Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal
Clemson set to lose junior WR E.J. Williams to the transfer portal.
Coaches Have No Regret Over Any Decisions Regarding Quarterback Position
Cade Klubnik entered in the first quarter after starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the Tigers on two consecutive three-and-outs and immediately provided a lift to an offense that had seen its share of struggles in recent weeks.
blufftontoday.com
DJ Uiagalelei's time as Clemson's QB lasted longer than maybe it should have. But it's over
CHARLOTTE – It's the end of the Big Cinco Era. Clemson's two year-run with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished Saturday night in an NFL stadium in which he still hopes to play as a pro. That seems unlikely, though. Uiagalelei was pulled after the Tigers' opening two possessions, bad ones, in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
Clemson finally makes QB switch, trounces North Carolina to win ACC title
With quarterback DJ Uiagalelei playing inconsistently for much of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney scoffed about the idea of making a change when the idea was brought up by the media. But after the Tigers’ first two possessions of the ACC title game vs. North Carolina resulted in a...
Clemson Makes Jump In Last CFP Ranking; Comes Up Just Short
Clemson Football and the Capital One Orange Bowl announced today that No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Watch Clemson arrive at Bank of America Stadium for walkthrough
CHARLOTTE -- Clemson arrived at Bank of America Stadium Friday afternoon for quick walkthrough as the Tigers prepare for the ACC Championship Game. Watch the Tigers arrive on TCITV: (...)
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
WYFF4.com
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announces passing of longtime employee
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Employees and customers of a popular Upstate restaurant are mourning a loss with heavy hearts this week. Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announced on Facebook the passing of a woman who worked there for more than 30 years. Mildred Fridy died on Nov. 20, at the age...
Man shot in neck while driving in South Carolina, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while driving in Spartanburg County, authorities said. The man was driving on East Blackstock Road when his car was hit by a bullet, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man drove himself to a local EMS […]
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
FOX Carolina
German tech company opens new plant in Georgia
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
wspa.com
Protest held to fight against city council decision to fire employee
Protest held to fight against city council decision to fire employee. Protest held to fight against city council decision …. Protest held to fight against city council decision to fire employee. Abbeville, CCES claim state titles. Panthers win 12th crown all time, CCES brings home fifth since 2011. Upstate woman...
greenvillejournal.com
Sandra Cannon brings scale to Spartanburg home
Designer Sandra Cannon pairs scale and intention at the home of Ann and Stewart Johnson. Just over a year ago, designer Sandra Cannon received a surprising request: would she apply for ADAC’s Southeastern Design of the Year? Shortly afterward, Sandra Cannon Interiors was named a finalist. Submitted work included the commercial concepts The Honey Hive and Underpin, and the home featured here, recently completed on Montgomery Circle in Spartanburg.
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
