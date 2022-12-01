Read full article on original website
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
Red Wings’ Kasper Is Better than Joel Eriksson-Ek & Dylan Larkin
While most of the talk around the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect pool revolves around the likes of defencemen (Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder) and goalies (Sebastian Cossa), their best forward prospect is having himself a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Marco Kasper has 10 points...
Binnington’s Antics Are Not Helping the Blues
The St. Louis Blues could never have expected the season they’ve experienced so far. First, they made history, becoming the first NHL team ever to lose eight games in a row and follow it with a seven-game winning streak. Since the latter streak ended, they are 1-5, bringing their record to 11-13, five points out of a playoff position. Apart from the losses, though, another troubling trend has recently arisen: goaltender Jordan Binnington’s on-ice antics. The irascible netminder has had a string of meltdowns in a stretch of games that have seen him go 0-5, with a .841 save percentage (SV%) and 21 goals against. The most recent incident resulted in a very public tongue-lashing from head coach Craig Berube. While Binnington is not exclusively, and perhaps not even chiefly, responsible for the Blues’ struggles, his role in the team demands he cut out the selfish antics and begin to lead by example.
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
Oilers’ Broadcaster Jack Michaels One of the Best in the Game
My favourite moments in hockey history are usually punctuated by the play-by-play announcer calling the game. From Chris Cuthbert’s amazing call of the Golden Goal by Sidney Crosby at the Vancouver Olympics to Bob Cole’s legendary calls to the great Mike Lange and his arsenal of original catchphrases – there’s nothing better than watching a master of their craft at work. I felt that I was watching a younger master of his craft in Jack Michaels on Dec. 3 when watching the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada (HNIC).
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Winter Classic Jersey, Pastrnak, & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a quiet week for the Boston Bruins in terms of play...
Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/4/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. Canadiens News and...
Blue Jackets’ Laine Immediately Showing Why He Was Missed
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prodigal son has returned. After dynamic winger Patrik Laine was put on the injured reserve (IR) for the second time in the first quarter of the season, he’s back. This last stint on IR was a more extended hiatus, out for eight games – which is almost a tenth of the season. Injuries have plagued the Finnish forward since he was traded to the Jackets in 2020. He was limited to 45 games in his first season and 56 games last season. That trend looks like it will continue since with 13 games missed already, he can now only play in a maximum of 69 games.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-2 Win vs Blackhawks – 12/4/22
The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after back-to-back losses. In the previous two games, they lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 and the Nashville Predators 4-1 and slowly were losing ground in the Metropolitan Division standings. Against the Chicago Blackhawks, they stepped up and looked like the better team in a 3-0 shutout victory.
Canucks in a Tough Spot with Thatcher Demko Injury
Thatcher Demko’s injury has put the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, as they announced he will be out for approximately six weeks. This means that if everything goes to plan, they will be without their starting goalie until mid-January. Here is a look at the trickle-down effect that this injury will have on the entire organization.
Manitoba Moose Persevere Despite Jets Call-Ups
Jansen Harkins, Dominic Toninato, and Mikey Eyssimont are all forwards that started the season on the Manitoba Moose’s opening night roster. Fast forward a few months, and those players are up with the Winnipeg Jets due to injuries suffered by Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton. Despite that, the Moose...
Tomas Kaberle – 6 Cool Facts About the Former Maple Leaf
Tomas Kaberle was born in Ravovnik, Czechia on March 2, 1978. He grew up watching his dad František Sr. play for the national team throughout the 1970s and 1980s, which fuelled his love for the game of hockey. Later in his life, Kaberle became one of the best defensemen to ever put on the storied, Maple Leafs sweater.
Maple Leafs’ Ceiling Will Be Dictated By Their Goaltending Tandem
The Toronto Maple Leafs went into the 2022 offseason with a massive question mark in the crease. As each day passed, it seemed less and less likely that Jack Campbell would be re-signing with the team, and the only option after him was the injury-riddled Petr Mrazek, who was coming off the worst season of his career by a large margin. They would end up getting out of Mrazek’s contract at the 2022 NHL Draft, sending him along with their own first-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-rounder. Then, they made their first real big splash.
Maple Leafs’ Emerging Depth Is Making Kerfoot Expendable
It has been no secret that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot has struggled so far this season. He has been counted on during his time with the team as a “Swiss Army knife” who can play up and down the lineup, and this season he has been almost a non-factor. With the recent emergence of players like Pontus Holmberg and Denis Malgin, he could become expendable by the March 3 trade deadline.
Maple Leafs New Defenseman Conor Timmins: What Now?
Just over a week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for right-shot defenseman Conor Timmins. Headed the other way was Curtis Douglas. At the time of the trade, there was relief in Maple Leafs’ nation. The team’s defense was hurt – and badly. I admit that, at...
Senators’ Prospect Report: Pettersson, Donovan & More
It’s two months into the 2022-23 NHL season, which means it’s time for the second episode of the Ottawa Senators Prospect Report. Last month, we saw Zack Ostapchuk get off to a fantastic start with the Vancouver Giants, while Tyler Boucher looked like a bona fide first-round selection with the Ottawa 67’s. Over in the NCAA, one of the team’s most recent selections, Stephen Halliday, also began his college career with a bang.
Wild Avoid Complete Collapse, Beat Stars in Shootout
The Minnesota Wild started out great against the Dallas Stars in another matinee game on Sunday afternoon in the first of a four-game road trip. They got the first goal of the game on the power play after a number of strong chances and held the lead throughout the rest of the period. The second period opened with the Stars scoring an early goal but the Wild went on a three-goal rampage to end the period up 4-1.
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
Boston Bruins Welcome Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights to TD Garden
The Boston Bruins will welcome back a familiar face to TD Garden on Monday when Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights to town. Cassidy, following his firing from the Bruins in the offseason, joined the Golden Knights as their head coach and has been enjoying his time out West.
Bruins’ Fantastic 2022-23 Start Looks Very Different than 2021-22
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially past the quarter mark and the Boston Bruins are currently second in the league in points (the New Jersey Devils are ahead by one point and have played two more games). Through 23 games, they have a 20-3-0 record and recently set the NHL record for the longest winning streak at home to start a season. Things are truly rolling for this team and they look like Stanley Cup contenders despite many assuming their championship window was closed after last season’s disappointment.
