local21news.com
Harrisburg man charged after incident involving unlawful contact with a minor, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police was made aware of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor on August 8. Police immediately started investigating the incident. On December 2, police say they arrested Eduardo Montalvo on numerous felony charges for his involvement with the incident.
abc27.com
Jury selection scheduled for 2018 York County homicide case
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 in the case of Tyree Bowie. Bowie, a York County man, is accused of killing a toddler he was left babysitting in 2018. Bowie is charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death...
Police called to scene of shooting in Harrisburg
A shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Dispatchers confirmed the shooting took place on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. They also said the incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. No other details were available. As of 4:20 p.m., police vehicles remained parked in the vicinity as officers conducted...
local21news.com
Shooter tries fleeing police in car filled with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg officers are investigating the scene of a shooting where a man tried to flee from police in his vehicle. Officials say that they were dispatched to the scene today at 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired on North 3rd and Herr Streets. When...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Bike
>Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Dirt Bike. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say a local man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who the man believed had stolen a dirt-bike motorcycle from him. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, who is 36, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. The teen was found shot to death November 26th in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg. During the investigation, police determined that Warren had a dirt bike that had been stolen from Sliger-Rivera the day before. Police additionally served a search warrant on the suspect's home and found drug gear and handguns.
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of killing two-year-old in 2018
YORK, Pa. — Jury selection in the trial of Tyree Marche'll Bowie, who is accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018, will begin today at York County Judicial Center. Bowie is charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of...
WGAL
One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
local21news.com
Clerk hit in the head following robbery in Dauphin County, suspect sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking for the man who allegedly assaulted a store clerk while robbing a store in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the man was caught on camera at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, entering a store on the 300 block of Market St.
local21news.com
Passerby steals scooter from woman after she crashes in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are working to locate the person responsible for pulling over and stealing a woman's electric scooter after she crashed it, according to Chambersburg Police. Officers say that on Nov. 26 at around 9:57 p.m., the woman had been driving her Razor Scooter on...
local21news.com
Man suspected of endangering the welfare of two children in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly endangering the welfare of a one-year-old and six-year-old in Dauphin County. Harrisburg Police say that the two children were reported to be at a home on Community Dr. without supervision. Officials say the children were then safely taken...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating early morning shots fired incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.
abc27.com
Police find missing York County man safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police Department was searching for a missing man. The man has since been found safe. Police were looking for a 76-year-old man. he was s described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. Morgan is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajama pants, gray shoes, and a black Under Armour baseball cap.
local21news.com
Convicted after setting fire to six cars and a home in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Robert Castro has been convicted after a year long arson spree where he set six cars and a home on fire. According to the Southern York Regional Police Department, Connor plead guilty on Oct. 27 to five counts of aggravated arson and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
iheart.com
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges
>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
local21news.com
UPDATE: Three people, including two juveniles, facing charges
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have arrested three people in connection to gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Airport Road in Hazle Township on Friday. Jaun J. Albino , 18, has been charged with aggravated assault. Frallen Perez,...
local21news.com
Woman charged after allegedly grabbing another by neck, threatening to kill them: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a 36-year-old woman has been charged with a number of charges following a reported disturbance in Lititz. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Kissel Hill Road on November 30 just before 10:00 PM.
local21news.com
17 arrested for trafficking drugs from Mexico to Reading PA, DA says
READING Pa. (WHP) — 27 have been identified and 17 have been arrested in a large scale drug ring in Reading that had the accused getting pounds of cocaine and fentanyl shipped to them from Mexico. The investigation started in July of 2022 when detectives from the Montgomery County...
local21news.com
Handgun taken out during A Plus Sunoco robbery in Ephrata
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for the man who robbed an A Plus Sunoco convenience store after holding the establishment up with a firearm. According to Ephrata police, the robber had entered the chain on 529 W. Main St. at around 9:04 p.m. on Dec. 1.
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
