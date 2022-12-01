Read full article on original website
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents
Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.
Feds arrest three more Ohioans for Capitol riot
Three people from Northeast Ohio have been arrested for their alleged actions during the January 6, 2021 incursion at the U.S. Capito to stop congress from certifying votes cast to elect President Joseph Biden. Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Ryan Swoope of Perry Ohio is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers...
West Virginia Senator switching political parties
While the senator did not give a reason for the switch, a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that the switch was due to "discomfort with Democratic Party values."
How to safely warm up your vehicle this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the temperature drops, it's common to wait a bit for a vehicle’s engine and heater to warm up before leaving for work. The colder it gets, people may find themselves sitting in their car a few minutes longer before backing out of their driveway.
Millions of stimulus dollars available for Nebraska renters and homeowners
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, Nebraskans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that have millions of dollars available for qualifying individuals.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
New report faults DC crime lab’s internal oversight — and prosecutors
A new report from the D.C. Auditor says internal oversight practices at the troubled D.C. crime lab were broken and ineffective long before the lab lost its accreditation last year. But the report also finds fault with federal prosecutors and the D.C. Office of the Attorney General for going outside...
Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
Bars Behind Bars: Rap Video Filmed in Michigan Jail Sparks Investigation
Michigan State Police have started an investigation after a rap video shot in a Michigan State Prison cell surfaced online. Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesperson Chris Gautz said the video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation. The videos include shots of corrections officers in the corridor and show a prisoner sitting on a bunk talking on a cell phone.
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
