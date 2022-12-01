Read full article on original website
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers
Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police. After arriving at...
NYC woman burned with a chemical substance in Subway.
Friday early morning, a 21-year-old New York woman was seriously injured with a chemical substance that burned the left side of her face in an apparently unprovoked Subway attack.
Paterson Man, 34, Shot Dead Outside Church
A 34-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed steps from a city church early Sunday. The victim was brought via private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after the 8 a.m. shooting, Dec. 4, on Jelsma Place near the Greater Bethel Church of Christ.
Police: Several people injured after sheet of glass collapses at Resorts World Monticello
News 12 was told several people were hurt and had to be hospitalized.
Herald Community Newspapers
Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun
A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead on NYC Street ID'd; Cops Share New Look at Suspects
Investigators distributed new images over the weekend of two suspects wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy last week in the Bronx. Authorities also released the identify of the young victim, Prince Shabazz, whom police said was gunned down in what's believed to be a targeted shooting — possibly motivated by music.
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute. Police say at this time they...
NYPD: Passenger killed in Queens crash; driver suspected of DUI
They say a sedan was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway past Jewel Avenue when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the side of the road.
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
NYC carjackers arrested in Yonkers
YONKERS, NY – Police in Yonkers arrested multiple suspects wanted for an armed carjacking Sunday afternoon after a car stolen in a New York City carjacking was found in the area of Point Street and Ravine Avenue. At around 3:14 PM, Yonkers police officer approached the vehicle and the three suspects attempted to flee, resulting in a motor vehicle accident. The suspects were then arrested by Yonkers police officers after a brief foot pursuit. During the incident, a Yonkers police officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle in the process and is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects The post NYC carjackers arrested in Yonkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland
A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
Yonkers police sergeant killed in head-on crash with out-of-control BMW
A Yonkers police sergeant was killed on the job Thursday when an out-of-control BMW struck the 24-year veteran’s police vehicle, according to authorities. The fatal accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the sergeant, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound when the BMW sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the unmarked cop car on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, police said. “Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Yonkers police said in a statement. The driver of the BMW also crashed into a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, police said. The sergeant, who was the only one in the police car, was rushed to an area trauma center and later pronounced dead. The BMW driver was also taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to Yonkers police. Previous 1 of 3 Next The bus operator suffered non-life threatening injuries and some of the 30 bus riders were treated at the scene for minor injuries, cops said. An investigation into the tragic crash is ongoing. The identity of the sergeant is being withheld pending family notification.
