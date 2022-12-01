ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Former Twitter employees explain why Apple actually paused ads

After five people were killed and dozens more were injured in November during a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado, Apple made what many would consider a very ordinary business decision to pause ads on Twitter temporarily. Two former Twitter employees told The New York Times that the tech company was protecting its brand by ensuring that Apple ads wouldn’t appear next to news reports of the mass shooting.
Ars Technica

OLED monitor selection is pathetic. 2023 can change that

For many of us, a lot of the screens we view daily can easily be OLED. The iPhone in your pocket. The screen on the new laptop you finally bought. That luxurious 4K TV and even that beloved Nintendo Switch. But OLED awesomeness has far from proliferated computer monitors—especially if you're not into gaming.
Ars Technica

Cooler Master’s massive workstation pod is an extravagant alternative to desks

When is an office or gaming chair more than a seat? When it's an entire mechanical pod equipped with monitors, wireless charging, USB ports, and more RGB LEDs than our personal record (zero). As of today, Cooler Master is letting people register for the waitlist of its Orb X "multi-purpose...
Ars Technica

Apple slices its AI image synthesis times in half with new Stable Diffusion fix

On Wednesday, Apple released optimizations that allow the Stable Diffusion AI image generator to run on Apple Silicon using Core ML, Apple's proprietary framework for machine learning models. The optimizations will allow app developers to use Apple Neural Engine hardware to run Stable Diffusion about twice as fast as previous Mac-based methods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy