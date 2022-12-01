Read full article on original website
BBC
Google opens its first UK centre making tech for disabled people
If you design technology with disabled people in mind, you design technology better for everyone. This was the sentiment from Google as it opened its first UK research and development centre dedicated to making tech to help people with disabilities. The Royal National Institute of Blind People, the Royal National...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Cash management basics, proptech investor survey, visa interview prep
My cell phone couldn’t get a signal to direct me to the nearest gas station, so I put the engine in economy mode and drove on instinct. I knew the car had a reserve tank, but I had no idea how far it would take me. Founders who don’t...
This Intel-collaborative company passively cooled a Steam Deck
Sorry... "Handheld Gaming Device." Anyways, it's also got sights set on ending laptop cooling fans, though gaming laptops might be a step too far.
Ars Technica
Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malware
A developer's cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you're installing. The matching keys ensure the update actually comes from the company that originally made your app and isn't some malicious hijacking plot. If a developer's signing key got leaked, anyone could distribute malicious app updates and Android would happily install them, thinking they are legit.
Ars Technica
Report: Apple’s upcoming VR and AR operating system has a new name
Apple's mixed-reality headset is still on track for an unveiling sometime next year, and its future operating system has a new name, according to a report published Thursday. Bloomberg claims the name of the operating system has changed from the previously leaked "realityOS" to "xrOS." XR stands for extended reality—sometimes also called mixed reality—a commonly used catch-all term for both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), as well as experiences that combine aspects of both.
TechCrunch
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
geekwire.com
Inside the battle against bad bots: Why F5’s CEO believes good technology can ultimately prevail
For anyone reading the news about Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift, or Twitter and Elon Musk, the problem of malicious bots might seem insurmountable. These automated programs can snap up concert tickets in the blink of an eye, or pose as humans on social media, among countless other mischievous tasks. Bad bots are a big problem, accounting for one-quarter to as much as one-half of global internet traffic, or even more, by different estimates.
Top Speed
This Ducati Streetfighter V4 Doppelganger Is Simply A Let-Down
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is one of the most powerful naked motorcycles on the planet. This brings a lot of attention to it, often from manufacturers who want to benefit from its popularity. KL Motors is one such manufacturer and its latest product - the Duel 125 - looks like a downsized Streetfighter V4. Interestingly, KL Motors is also an Italian bikemaker which somewhat justifies the design inspiration, but there's more than meets the eye.
This AI-Powered Fintech Is Making Strides: Is It Time to Buy?
Lemonade is adding customers rapidly, but needs to improve one specific aspect of its business to become profitable.
Ars Technica
OLED monitor selection is pathetic. 2023 can change that
For many of us, a lot of the screens we view daily can easily be OLED. The iPhone in your pocket. The screen on the new laptop you finally bought. That luxurious 4K TV and even that beloved Nintendo Switch. But OLED awesomeness has far from proliferated computer monitors—especially if you're not into gaming.
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Entering the South Korean Market: CyberLink and UNIONCOMMUNITY Launch Next-generation Access Control Hardware
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- CyberLink Corp. ( 5203.TW ), a pioneer in facial recognition technology, has just announced its collaboration with Korean access control hardware provider UNIONCOMMUNITY, a manufacturer with over 150 partners in over 100 countries. The South Korean company’s UBio-X Face Premium terminal, powered by its NXP processor, will incorporate CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®’s SDK (software development kit). With the integration of FaceMe, UBio-X Face Premium features multi-person walk-through authentication, with a detection range of up to four meters. The terminal can also recognize whether face masks are correctly worn and can support infrared (IR) camera-enhanced anti-spoofing technology. With its compact design, UBio-X Face Premium is the ideal contactless security option for many diverse applications such as office buildings, shopping malls, and residential apartments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005010/en/ Entering the South Korean Market: CyberLink and UNIONCOMMUNITY launch next-generation access control hardware (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Meet the early-stage startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space
These are thrilling times, and TC Sessions: Space 2022, which takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, is where you’ll meet the leading founders, investors and makers building the future of space exploration today. Countdown to launch: Buy a pass now and be in the room to learn,...
GHO buys lab informatics player Sapio Sciences
GHO Capital Partners' European footprint set it apart from other bidders vying for lab informatics player Sapio Sciences, the firm tells Axios. Why it matters: Lab informatics needs a tech revamp, with most processes remaining paper-based as legacy systems continue to dominate the market. With GHO's backing to scale it, Sapio may emerge as a formidable player.
SpaceNews.com
Rocket Lab launches subsidiary focused on national security market
WASHINGTON — Rocket Lab, a launch services company and space hardware manufacturer, announced Dec. 1 it is creating a separate entity to focus on U.S. defense and intelligence agency customers. The new business sector, called Rocket Lab National Security, also will work with U.S. allies, the company said. Rocket...
Ars Technica
DHL is buying 2,000 electric Ford E-Transits as delivery vans
On Monday, the Ford Motor Company and courier company DHL announced a new deal to supply the latter with 2,000 electric cargo vans by the end of 2023. The Ford E-Transits will be used in both Europe and the Americas for last-mile deliveries as DHL works on becoming carbon neutral over the coming years.
Ars Technica
FCC lets Starlink start deploying Gen2 satellites as Gen1 speeds keep falling
Starlink Internet speeds are continuing to drop as more people use the service, new speed tests show. But SpaceX this week won approval to launch another 7,500 satellites, kicking off a second-generation deployment that will provide the broadband network more capacity in the long run. SpaceX has been seeking permission...
India plans federal oversight of all real-money online games
NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India's planned regulation of online gaming will apply to all real-money games after the prime minister's office overruled a proposal to only regulate games of skill and leave out games of chance, according to a government document and three sources.
