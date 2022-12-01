Read full article on original website
The Hidden Symbolism Behind Meghan Markle's Unexpected Color Combo
To quote Taylor Swift, what if I told you none of it was accidental? Meghan Markle's most recent outfit may seem unexpected at first, but there's actually a hidden meaning behind the color combination she chose to wear. Listen, I don't blame you if you were too focused on Meghan Markle's empowering discussion to notice the color of her shoes, but you know we're all about style and substance here at Who What Wear, so you can bet I'll be talking about both.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
People Are Losing It Over This Reddit User's Story About How Easy Life Was For Their Boomer Grandparents Back In The Day, And I Don't Ever Want To Hear Someone Complain About "Lazy" Millennials Ever Again
"When Boomers try to tell you life was hard during their lives, they're not telling the truth. The minimum wage almost always supported a decent living, as intended, while they were up-and-coming."
Emily Ratajkowski's New Outfit Might Convince You to Try This Daring Boot Trend
We love an EmRata sighting. The model and podcast host was spotted over the weekend out in the wild wearing these incredible zebra-print boots by Proenza Schouler. While it may have been an everyday occasion for the New York City resident, this outfit is anything but ordinary. Paired with black...
My "Real Life" Style Is Casual—4 Items I'm Adding to My Closet for the New Year
While Los Angeles-based influencer Jen Andrews-Cater certainly dresses up for specific occasions, her “real life” day-to-day style often skews on the more casual side to lean into her self-described minimal aesthetic. That said, “casual” and “simple” certainly don’t equate to “boring.”. While...
Hundreds of TikTok Hair Trends Later, These Are the 10 Actually Worth Trying
I usually only go on TikTok to browse my FYP, but somehow, I also end up going down endless beauty trend holes because (as I'm sure you know) it's way too easy to do so. This year especially, I found myself deep in the trenches of every hair trend users tried and loved along with a few not-so-stellar trends that I think we can leave in the past. Hundreds of trends circulate the platform daily, but I decided to break down the ones actually worth your time and energy.
I Just Found the Perfect $80 Alt for Ashley Olsen's Gorgeous $3000 Handbag
Ashley Olsen could wear anything, and I'd think it was chic, and for good reason. It usually is. One half of the design duo behind The Row, Olsen is a walking ad campaign for the brand that everyone in fashion—no matter their personal style or taste—adores. So of course, when she steps out for even the most mundane of errands, her look inspires.
These Are Officially the Wildest Celebrity Airport Outfits of All Time
Over the past couple of decades, the airport has become a place where celebrities will almost certainly be photographed—especially at the likes of LAX or JFK. They're all well aware of this, and many dress accordingly because their photos are inevitably going to be splashed across the photo agencies, and subsequently the internet, in a matter of hours.
Anna Diop Delivers a Hauntingly Good Performance in Nanny
The universe has a funny way of bringing things full circle. For actress Anna Diop, finding her way to the film Nanny was one of those moments. It started a couple of years back when a writer on the show Titans emailed her about an exciting new filmmaker named Nikyatu Jusu. He thought she could be the next Barry Jenkins and encouraged Diop to check out her work. She watched Jusu’s short film Suicide by Sunlight and was blown away. “I was so taken by the originality of the story—the way that it was told through this dark genre, the social issues she was contending with in the story, the characters. Just across the board, I was really impressed with this filmmaker,” she says from a hotel room in New York City. Diop sent Jusu’s stuff to her reps hoping to connect, but nothing came of it. Two years went by. Then, Nanny appeared in her inbox. Jusu was looking for her lead, and she wanted Diop to read for it.
As Soon as I Saw the New Zara Shoe Drop, I Texted My Friends—29 Pairs We Love
Despite the fact that I'm texting with my friends nearly every day, I don't tell them about every single cool fashion find I see. Since shopping is my job, it truly takes a lot to impress me. I've seen shoe collection after shoe collection go live and only a few have stood out to me, but the latest Zara drop was so good I simply had to tell my friends. After a few text messages were exchanged, I can conclude that we all loved how the latest collection is the perfect combination of classic and trendy.
Anna Wintour Just Broke Her Own Fashion Rule at the White House State Dinner
Political events in D.C. don't usually draw a crowd of well-dressed celebrities, but tonight certainly seemed to be the exception. The White House hosted a state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit, and it proved to be the ultimate convergence of Hollywood and the Hill. Anna...
If a French Woman Walks Into J.Crew, She's Leaving With These 5 Simple Items
French style is often associated with words like effortless, chic, and no fail. You know, very je ne sais quoi, if you will. As a result, we often turn to Parisian women for simple yet elegant outfit inspiration. On that note, it's elevated basics that often make up many of the A+ looks in question. And while French women wear a variety of brands, one label that stocks a range of items this set tends to wear is J.Crew.
