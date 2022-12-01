The universe has a funny way of bringing things full circle. For actress Anna Diop, finding her way to the film Nanny was one of those moments. It started a couple of years back when a writer on the show Titans emailed her about an exciting new filmmaker named Nikyatu Jusu. He thought she could be the next Barry Jenkins and encouraged Diop to check out her work. She watched Jusu’s short film Suicide by Sunlight and was blown away. “I was so taken by the originality of the story—the way that it was told through this dark genre, the social issues she was contending with in the story, the characters. Just across the board, I was really impressed with this filmmaker,” she says from a hotel room in New York City. Diop sent Jusu’s stuff to her reps hoping to connect, but nothing came of it. Two years went by. Then, Nanny appeared in her inbox. Jusu was looking for her lead, and she wanted Diop to read for it.

