Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
wymt.com
Mark Stoops discusses bowl pairing, postseason changes
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the first time since after the Louisville game, giving an early preview of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl and updating BBN on the search for a new offensive coordinator. Opening Statement:. “You guys are catching me at a vulnerable...
kentuckytoday.com
Stoops excited where search for offensive coordinator could lead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has plenty of options on the table regarding his next offensive coordinator. Stoops, who fired Rich Scangarello last week, said he “felt the change was needed or I would not have done it.” Scangarello spent one season with the Wildcats after replacing Liam Coen, who took a similar post with the Los Angeles Rams.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan gameday headlines and final football bowl projections
Today is a big one in the world of UK Athletics. First, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team faces the Michigan Wolverines in London at 1 pm ET. Later, we’ll learn the bowl destination for the football team, which should come sometime this afternoon, so here’s where some of the final bowl projections have the Cats landing (keep in mind it’s reportedly down to the Music City/Liberty Bowl).
wymt.com
Kentucky headed to Music City Bowl to face Iowa for second straight year
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will once again face Iowa in a bowl game, this time in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Kentucky beat the Hawkeyes 20-17 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl last season. Both the Cats and the Hawkeyes finished the regular...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
wymt.com
Cats rally to beat Michigan in London Showcase
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a tough game across the pond, No. 19 Kentucky beat the Michigan Wolverines 73-69. Cason Wallace led all scorers with 14 points and 4/4 three-pointers. Engaged in a tight game against Michigan at O2 Arena, No. 19 Kentucky needed a spark. While most would assume...
wymt.com
Jackson County girls outlast Perry Central 54-47 in first game of 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls tournament is underway at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. Game one saw the Jackson County Lady Generals square off against the Perry County Lady Commodores. Perry Central came out of the...
wymt.com
King’s Daughters becomes part of UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The largest employer in Northeastern Kentucky became a part of the University of Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 1. UK and Ashland based King’s Daughters (KD) have worked together for two years as members of the Royal Blue Health LLC. During that time, King’s Daughters saw significant growth in employees and revenue to expand care for its patients.
wymt.com
2012 Ky. tornado outbreak survivor planning toy drive for kids impacted by flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 2012 Eastern Kentucky tornado outbreak survivor is giving back to those impacted by flooding. Austin Shuck lived in West Liberty when tornadoes hit ten years ago. He is now with ‘What the Shuck’ podcast and Appalachian Pioneer Program. Shuck is hosting the 3rd...
wymt.com
Saving Choctaw Academy, telling its story
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. William “Chip” Richardson is an ophthalmologist in Georgetown. He was looking for land to build a home on when he found a mostly undiscovered piece of American history. Now, he’s working to save the building and share its story but the clock is ticking.
wymt.com
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
fox56news.com
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Kentucky continues rise in flu cases. Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
WHAS 11
'I reflect on our university's creed': University of Kentucky sets aside funds to remove controversial mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has set aside money for the complicated removal and relocation of a controversial historic mural in the university's Memorial Hall. The 1934 mural has been a topic of debate for years because it illustrates the segregation of races by showing African Americans...
hhsjournalism.com
Undefeated success: HHS boys’ basketball team starts their season off undefeated
This year the HHS boys’ basketball team starts their season off strong with a record of 3-0, playing Scott High School, Boone County, and Tates Creek High school. With the first game away, the boys managed to gain a victory with a score of 102-75. The team was led...
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
Comments / 0