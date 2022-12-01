Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An expected political announcement was made Monday. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023. Calhoun has been the long-time chief deputy for Sheriff Billy Sollie, who announced in mid-November he would not be seeking another term. Calhoun told...
WTOK-TV
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Friday night crash damaged the light at the intersection of HWY-19S and Long Creek Road. MDOT has installed temporary stop signs at the intersections and it is functioning as a two-way stop with HWY-19S acting as the through road. Starting Monday around 9 A.M. repairs...
WTOK-TV
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea Park Apartments about 4:30 Friday afternoon. Witnesses told News 11 a suspect was traveling in a white car but could not provide a more detailed description. A report that a...
Mom, son accused of selling drugs near Laurel church
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi […]
WTOK-TV
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
WDAM-TV
Laurel police execute 4 drug busts in November
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month. According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants. The cases are as follows:
One dead, two injured in Carthage shooting
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and two people were injured after what law enforcement is considering a domestic dispute in Leake County. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, the shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. in the city limits of Carthage. The sheriff said the unidentified shooter shot his wife and a man. […]
kicks96news.com
Drug Trafficking and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests
CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $2,500, $600, $800, $800. TYLER MARSHELL, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRIANNA MARTIN, 20, of...
WTOK-TV
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one man dead and a man and woman hospitalized. Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man recently shot dead on the side of the road.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Accidents and Domestic Disturbances in Leake
6:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Roberts Road near the Singleton area. 6:39 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call reporting a tree across the roadway on Midway Rd.
Neshoba Democrat
Trio arrested on meth charges
Three people have been arrested on meth charges following a traffic stop Friday on Highway 21 north after two them were found to have active warrants, the authorities said. One of the passengers, Tommy Cotton, 31, 207 Tiak Chitto Road, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
WTOK-TV
Raising Canes fundraiser on Monday to benefit WTOK Toython
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Raising Canes will brighten the Christmas season for many local children. 15% of their associated sales on Monday, December 5th, will be donated to the WTOK Toython. Toys can also be dropped off at the Raising Canes on North Hills St. If you cannot make it...
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle accident blocks lanes on U.S. 42
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County Friday night blocked both lanes. The accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. No information has been given in terms of how many people were involved or if there were injuries. This report will be updated as...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Disturbances in Leake County
On Wednesday at 2:07am, CPD was requested to a residence on Graham Street where the caller said two people were fighting in the bedroom. At 3:21am, officers were requested to a residence on Highway 35 North for a disturbance where the caller advised that the subject was threatening her daughter and threatening “to kill them all and burn the house down.” Arriving on scene, the deputies engaged in pursuit of the subject along Pickens Circle. At 5:23am, caller said the subject was back at the residence causing a disturbance.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
WTOK-TV
Help available for Eutaw tornado victims
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Tornado victims in Eutaw who are in need are urged to complete an online form, according to a news release from EMA Director Hodges Smith and the Greene County Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee. The form can be found here under “Report Loss or Request Disaster...
WTOK-TV
Live from the Temple Fundraiser
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Temple theater is the largest theater of its kind and has been a staple for the state of Mississippi and the city of Meridian. The Temple was built back in 1924 and it needs restoration and holds events such as “Live from the Temple!” that features over 24 Mississippi musicians, that have donated their time and talents to raise money for the Temple restoration initiative.
WDAM-TV
Town of Sandersville deals with discolored water
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sandersville is facing some water problems and they’ve been constant the past few days. The main issue: discolored water flowing from the town’s taps. Sandersville has three water wells- one elevated and two in the ground. The elevated tank was recently...
