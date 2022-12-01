Read full article on original website
Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman shares priorities for his second term
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman's inauguration is slated for Dec. 5 for his second term after defeating Republican County Council member Jessica Haire in a tightly contested race. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am on the grounds of the Crownsville Hospital Center. Pittman said a lot of his re-election campaign revolved around questions about the size of the county government.
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
Maryland Bridge Shut Down As Police Investigate Early Morning Crash On Hatem Bridge
An early Monday morning crash led to the closure of a normally-busy bridge in Maryland as police investigated the incident. In Harford County, three vehicles were involved in a crash on US 40 that was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Hatem Bridge in Havre De Grace, according to officials.
Baltimore officials walk through communities looking to upgrade areas with blighted, vacant homes
BALTIMORE - The City of Baltimore created a pilot program to take an environmental approach to curb crime. It's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED), which aims to reduce violence by upgrading blighted spaces within certain communities. On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott, along with several other Baltimore City officials walked through N. Smallwood Street in Northwest Baltimore. According to Baltimore City, the goal is to improve the quality of life for residents through cleaning, creating green spaces, upgrading lighting and demolishing or repurposing vacant homes and spaces. "There's been a lot of vacants in the city for a very long time," said...
Separate yard materials collection in Baltimore County to end in December, resume in April
TOWSON, MD—The separate collection of yard materials (for Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their collection schedules) will halt in December, and will resume in April 2023. The date of the last 2022 “Y” day varies among collection schedules. Residents should refer to their particular schedule...
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
Baltimore County Fire crews battle flames in 2 story rowhome in Dundalk Saturday morning
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County fire crews battled a fire in Dundalk on Saturday morning. according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department says the fire was found in the basement of the two-story rowhome on the 7400 block of Rabon Ave, said the department. All occupants of the...
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
Annapolis man killed after shooting at Edgewater restaurant
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater that left a man dead Saturday morning.Officers arrives just after midnight to the restaurant located at 3029 Solomons Island Road and located 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was transported to an rea hospital where he later died. During their investigation, police learned of a potential suspect from various witnesses by the name of "Alex". Officers located and interviewed 19-year-old Alex Salinas he was arrested and charged as a result of that interview and witness corroboration. Police are still asking anyone with anyone with any information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
Renovated Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air has reopened
BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 2, 2022) – The Lyn Stacie Getz Playground in Bel Air reopened last week after undergoing major renovations to upgrade the equipment and make it more accessible. Two new, nearly life-size giraffe structures welcome visitors to the new older children’s section, for 5-to-12-year-olds. They join...
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide. City Fire let police know that a deceased male was found inside
Portion of Route 29 in Howard County closed because of serious crash
BALTIMORE - A major road in Ellicott City was shut down because of a serious crash involving three cars. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40. Officials say the northbound lanes will remain closed for an "extended period of time." Three people...
19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
Baltimore County announces 2022 inauguration plans for Monday, December 5
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will join elected leaders from across the county to take their oaths of office for Baltimore County’s 2022 inaugural ceremonies. Olszewski will provide his second inaugural address following his victory this past November. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on...
New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding
More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
