Read full article on original website
Related
Banana Nails School In Portage Park Aims To Train And Empower The Next Generation Of Nail Techs
PORTAGE PARK — A Northwest Side nail salon owner is opening a school to train and empower nail techs. Anastasiia Rozdobutko, owner of Banana Nails, 4946 W. Irving Park Road, has been a nail technician for 10 years. In that time, she’s trained other nail techs to increase opportunities for people starting out in the industry and help them earn a decent living.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0