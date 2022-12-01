PORTAGE PARK — A Northwest Side nail salon owner is opening a school to train and empower nail techs. Anastasiia Rozdobutko, owner of Banana Nails, 4946 W. Irving Park Road, has been a nail technician for 10 years. In that time, she’s trained other nail techs to increase opportunities for people starting out in the industry and help them earn a decent living.

