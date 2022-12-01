December 1, 2:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Strong Winds Ahead with More Persistent Winter Cold & Three Systems to Watch for Impactful Wintry Precip

Dreary, gray weather will be with us through the end of the week & even into the weekend. Some cold spotty showers & patchy drizzle are expected tonight (may begin as brief sleet) with some areas of fog by morning. With a few spots briefly dipping to 32 & cold ground temperatures, watch bridges & overpasses for patches of freezing in the morning as lows of 32-35 are expected.

7 HOURS AGO