onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Sightlines

Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places

One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
mycanyonlake.com

Dec. 4 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 69 cfs. The Corps is replacing Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction on the outlet is scheduled from Dec. 5 through April 15, 2023. Flow rates will vary drastically during this period. Flows will be turned off for up to 10 hours and then turned back on for 14 hours to allow for catch-up releases. To learn more about specific dates click here. If you plan to be on the water, see realtime updates hyperlinked below. This page is updated daily, not hourly.
KSAT 12

College student disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old University of Houston student disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday morning. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.
KDAF

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
seguintoday.com

There is nothing like the Holidays in Downtown Seguin!

(Seguin) — There is a full weekend of festivities dedicated to spreading holiday cheer in Seguin. The three-day festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Holiday Stroll Parade and Lighting of Central Park. Hosting the events was the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department. Friday night is the return of...
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!

2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
KVUE

Tesla drives into South Austin bar

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday, a car drove into their building and then took off.

