onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Two Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places
One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
mycanyonlake.com
Dec. 4 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 69 cfs. The Corps is replacing Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction on the outlet is scheduled from Dec. 5 through April 15, 2023. Flow rates will vary drastically during this period. Flows will be turned off for up to 10 hours and then turned back on for 14 hours to allow for catch-up releases. To learn more about specific dates click here. If you plan to be on the water, see realtime updates hyperlinked below. This page is updated daily, not hourly.
KSAT 12
College student disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old University of Houston student disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday morning. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.
Buy Texas’s Most Expensive House with this Crazy $10 million Discount
The most expensive mansion in Texas is on the market, and you too can live there now that it's $10 million cheaper. It's not a subtle property. But, a mansion compound near Austin, Texas that's considered the most expensive house in Texas, originally $45 million, is now on sale. "Known...
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
seguintoday.com
There is nothing like the Holidays in Downtown Seguin!
(Seguin) — There is a full weekend of festivities dedicated to spreading holiday cheer in Seguin. The three-day festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Holiday Stroll Parade and Lighting of Central Park. Hosting the events was the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department. Friday night is the return of...
Austin's Avery Ranch Golf Club fire causes cart barn building to collapse
Austin Fire Department posted that the course's cart barn was "heavily involved."
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
KVUE
Austin's 'Counter Culture' restaurant is saying goodbye
Counter Culture in East Austin is the next restaurant to close its doors for good. Inflation and affordability in Austin has affected the business.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. According to the officials, two vehicles had crashed in a rollover collision.
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!
2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
mycanyonlake.com
Work on Canyon Dam Floodgate Starts Monday and Flow Rates on the Guadalupe River Could Get Dicey
Expect on-and-off streamflow disruptions on the lower Guadalupe River starting Monday when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) proceeds with plans to replace Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction will last through April and flows will be shut off while workers are inside the conduit. However, Clayton Church, a Public...
Tesla drives into South Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday, a car drove into their building and then took off.
