Commercial Observer
Property Resources Corporation Promotes Brothers Matt and Ben Linde to CEO and COO
Affordable housing developer Property Resources Corporation named Matt Linde as its new CEO and his brother Ben Linde as chief operating office. The duo will take over managing day-to-day operations at the business from President Frank Linde and Vice President John Chatzky, both of whom will step aside to become co-chairs of the board.
Commercial Observer
The Best New Office Amenity? Beer Brewed Downstairs.
When Basil Lee and Kevin Stafford decided to take on their homebrew hobby as a full-time profession in New York, they expected it would take them a year to find a usable and, importantly, affordable space for their new venture, Finback Brewery. The city’s real estate market said otherwise.
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
New York: Who’s Receiving $1,200 in Property Tax Rebate?
You should be aware, if you live in New York, that up to $1,050 in property tax rebates have begun to be given to about 3 million homes in the state. In New York City, households received a return of $425 on average. You must fulfill the requirements listed below...
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents
New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrantsPhoto byTwitter. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills secures nearly $500,000 USDA grant
HARRIS – Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills has received a first-time grant of $500,000 grant aimed at helping residents of Sullivan and Orange counties lead healthier lives. The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, funded through the US Department of Agriculture, provides grants on a competitive basis to...
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
New York’s 2023 winter forecasts: Here’s what to expect for snow, temperatures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Islanders are bracing for a frigid start to the winter season, long-term forecasts show the next few months are leaning toward being warmer than normal and may also come with less snow accumulation. The National Weather Service’s seasonal temperature outlook now firmly places...
FBI charges 14 suspected gang members and associates after raids in Newburgh
A swarm of federal agents and police raided several locations in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night.
Union-Endicott falls in state title game despite strong effort
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott lost to Somers 58-21 in the Class A state title game.
Bennett brings state title back to Buffalo with runaway victory in AA football final
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buffalo’s best football team asserted its state supremacy on the big domed stage. Bennett won the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship in a resounding rout, 42-8 against Newburgh Free Academy on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University. “I’m so proud of these kids,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “This means […]
Active shooter threat on SnapChat puts Middletown High School on high alert
Middletown High School was on high alert Friday due to reports of an active shooter at 7:15 a.m.
Football: Newburgh Free Academy run comes to abrupt end in state championship
SYRACUSE – Jayden Lewis was three steps into the clear before Newburgh Free Academy had moved beyond the normal pregame jitters that come with a title game appearance. Touchdown. Lewis went 77 yards and into the end zone on the opening play of the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship game, sparking a 42-8 win for...
