ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Observer

Property Resources Corporation Promotes Brothers Matt and Ben Linde to CEO and COO

Affordable housing developer Property Resources Corporation named Matt Linde as its new CEO and his brother Ben Linde as chief operating office. The duo will take over managing day-to-day operations at the business from President Frank Linde and Vice President John Chatzky, both of whom will step aside to become co-chairs of the board.
Commercial Observer

The Best New Office Amenity? Beer Brewed Downstairs.

When Basil Lee and Kevin Stafford decided to take on their homebrew hobby as a full-time profession in New York, they expected it would take them a year to find a usable and, importantly, affordable space for their new venture, Finback Brewery. The city’s real estate market said otherwise.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills secures nearly $500,000 USDA grant

HARRIS – Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills has received a first-time grant of $500,000 grant aimed at helping residents of Sullivan and Orange counties lead healthier lives. The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, funded through the US Department of Agriculture, provides grants on a competitive basis to...
2 On Your Side

New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...

Comments / 0

Community Policy