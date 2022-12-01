ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanNation Kicks

Two NFL Stars Supporting V Foundation with Cleats

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCDCb_0jU8kt5K00

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton are wearing custom cleats for a good cause.

The NFL always does an excellent job of leveraging its power to support charitable causes. One of the league's more creative methods has been the My Cause, My Cleats initiative. Players wear custom cleats to raise funds and awareness for various projects.

Now NFL players have found two powerful teammates. Earlier this week, ESPN and The V Foundation for Cancer Research kicked off the 16th annual V Week for Cancer Research.

In conjunction with the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative, V Foundation Board Member Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, and Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs, will dedicate their cleats to the V Foundation to show their passion for cancer research. Both players’ one-of-a-kind cleats will be auctioned off following the game, with funds raised benefiting cancer research.

Russell Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msAtC_0jU8kt5K00
View of Russell Wilson's custom cleats.

ESPN

Wilson’s cleats will promote the V Foundation and his Why Not You Foundation and will be dedicated to those affected by cancer, including close friend and business partner Trevor Moawad, who sadly passed away from cancer last year.

Wilson became a V Foundation board member with his wife, Ciara, in June 2022. Wilson founded the non-profit Why Not You Foundation in 2014.

Nick Bolton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rziTh_0jU8kt5K00
View of Nick Bolton's custom cleats.

ESPN

Bolton will wear one pink cleat for breast cancer and one gray cleat for brain cancer. Bolton’s mother and sister are both survivors, so each cleat will have their name and the date they declared Victory Over Cancer®.

“Each year, we make positive strides in achieving Victory Over Cancer®, stemming from the iconic moment when Jim Valvano gave his speech from the ESPYS stage nearly 30 years ago,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship.

“It’s remarkable to look back at that moment and flash forward to where we are now and be proud of the progress. However, we are not done. We have more moments — including this V Week — to collectively come together to donate and support this cause as we continue in the fight against cancer.”

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By The Broncos' Loss On Sunday

A nightmare 2022 season continued for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Despite knocking Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out of the game in the first half and holding Baltimore to 285 yards of total offense and 10 points, Denver lost 10-9 to fall to 3-9 on the season. The Broncos...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
The Comeback

49ers get major news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury

One of the largest injury impacts Sunday came from San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being carted off against the Miami Dolphins. While rookie backup Brock Purdy did fine in relief and the 49ers still won 33-17, the implications of that Garoppolo injury remain significant. And they get even more notable following Sunday’s news that Garoppolo is now gone for the season with a broken foot, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport relayed:
NBC Sports

Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history

When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops crucial Week 13 update amid flu season sweeping Seahawks

According to Head Coach Pete Carroll, the flu hit the Seattle Seahawks locker room hard during the week. But things now seem to be headed in the right direction. On Thursday, the Seahawks had eight players miss practice while dealing with an illness. This list of players included Damien Lewis, Travis Homer, Quinton Jefferson, Jordyn Brooks, Josh Jones, Tony Jones Jr., Myles Adams, and Marquise Goodwin.
Yardbarker

Davante Adams turning Raiders organization around after third-straight victory

Over the past three games, the exceptional performances became typical for Adams. He averaged 130.6 receiving yards per game and scored four touchdowns, saving the team's season from falling into a gutter. In three of the Raiders' five wins, Adams surpassed the 100-yard mark. His ability to carry the team...
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Warriors Trade Features Alex Caruso

Sometimes, we all need a little bit more energy. NBA teams need an injection of energy sometimes, too. How do you get your energy? Is it with a morning coffee or a morning workout? If you’re a morning person, congratulations – life is a little easier for you in that respect.
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
398
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

