Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools' parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann's newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO