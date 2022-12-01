Read full article on original website
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools' parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann's newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
