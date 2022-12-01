ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
thesungazette.com

Oxitec’s mosquitoes are getting “friendly” with California

VISALIA – Biotech company Oxitec is buzzing around Visalia, with the hopes of releasing their genetically engineered mosquitoes in Tulare County. Oxitec has one more hurdle to jump over in order to release their “friendly” Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Tulare County, and that’s to gain the approval of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). Though their attempts to release their GE mosquitoes in California have been met with both supportive and hesitant reactions from different state agencies and environmental groups, Oxitec’s Dr. Kevin Gorman said the technology has been researched and reviewed with “much scrutiny,” despite claims that the mosquitoes are ineffective or hazardous.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians

SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race

The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Expect a wet weekend in Kern County

More rain on tap for Kern County through the weekend. An atmospheric river winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend bringing rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday. Colder temperatures are expected for most of the next workweek with several days of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Buyer Jumps on Charming $380K California Hobbit House, Sight Unseen

The offers came rolling in a week after a hobbit house for $380,000 came on the market in Keene, CA. And within three weeks, the quirky abode found a buyer. “The seller is an art teacher at a middle school not far from the house, and she has such an eclectic sense and is very much into 'Alice in Wonderland' and Tim Burton,” explains listing agent Christy Rabe, with Platinum Realty Group.
KEENE, CA
KGET

WWII Memorial contains D-Day sand from Normandy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dec. 10, it finally all comes together – the Kern County World War II Memorial. The sculpture at its center will tug at heartstrings in a way you might not expect. There are at least 55 World War II Memorials in the United States, and it seems a safe bet that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Fire consumes mobile home near Inyokern

Fire totally destroyed a mobile home located in the 1500 block of North LeRoy Street near Inyokern on Nov. 19. According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. after receiving reports of the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found the mobile home fully involved in...
INYOKERN, CA
thesungazette.com

Measure U kicks the bucket again

TULARE COUNTY – After months of attempting to educate the community on the need for Measure U funding and keeping the cemeteries alive, it has fallen short for the second time in 2022. The Tulare County Elections Office certified votes on Nov. 30, and unfortunately for the Exeter Cemetery...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy