Read full article on original website
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties are Being Sued, Current Spills, The Center for Biological Diversity Reported
California – December 2, 2022 – The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Oil Resources yesterday for permitting over a dozen new oil and gas wells in the counties of Los Angeles and Kern, some of which were close to residences and educational facilities.
Courthouse News Service
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
'My Job Depends on Oil' campaign launches in Bakersfield
The campaign, intended to advocate for oil industry jobs in central California, is a response to mounting pressure on the industry to account for recent record-high profits by Governor Gavin Newsom.
thesungazette.com
Oxitec’s mosquitoes are getting “friendly” with California
VISALIA – Biotech company Oxitec is buzzing around Visalia, with the hopes of releasing their genetically engineered mosquitoes in Tulare County. Oxitec has one more hurdle to jump over in order to release their “friendly” Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Tulare County, and that’s to gain the approval of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). Though their attempts to release their GE mosquitoes in California have been met with both supportive and hesitant reactions from different state agencies and environmental groups, Oxitec’s Dr. Kevin Gorman said the technology has been researched and reviewed with “much scrutiny,” despite claims that the mosquitoes are ineffective or hazardous.
City of Bakersfield sued by conservation groups for diverting Kern River
The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts.
New revitalization efforts could change the way downtown Bakersfield looks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may notice some new changes to the downtown area in the next coming years with recent efforts being made by the city to revitalize downtown. According to Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, the plan is to revitalize the downtown area’s 18th and 19th streets, starting with improvements between L and N streets. […]
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
Bakersfield Californian
Western Kern consortium reverses Kern's test score trend, attracts outsiders to understand methods
New Yorker Jay Roscup began speaking and then trailed off when asked Thursday what he learned during his visit to western Kern County schools, whose educational methods vary greatly from other local districts. “Geez,” said Roscup, who works in the K-12 Sodus School District. “We have learned a lot. Let...
thesungazette.com
Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians
SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
sjvsun.com
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
Expect a wet weekend in Kern County
More rain on tap for Kern County through the weekend. An atmospheric river winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend bringing rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday. Colder temperatures are expected for most of the next workweek with several days of […]
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF everyone we have a strong system moving in bringing rain and snow to SoCal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a wet and cold weekend ahead. A strong storm system is continuing to move over head heading Eastward. This will bring intermittent showers to California. These conditions will stick around into early next week. Mountain areas could see snow...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened close to South Real Rd on White Lane around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
SFGate
Buyer Jumps on Charming $380K California Hobbit House, Sight Unseen
The offers came rolling in a week after a hobbit house for $380,000 came on the market in Keene, CA. And within three weeks, the quirky abode found a buyer. “The seller is an art teacher at a middle school not far from the house, and she has such an eclectic sense and is very much into 'Alice in Wonderland' and Tim Burton,” explains listing agent Christy Rabe, with Platinum Realty Group.
China Peak Mountain Resort sees at least 2 feet of snow, expecting more
There is good news for those who like to hit the slopes. Officials at China Peak Mountain Resort said they saw some pretty consistent snowfall since around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st.
WWII Memorial contains D-Day sand from Normandy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dec. 10, it finally all comes together – the Kern County World War II Memorial. The sculpture at its center will tug at heartstrings in a way you might not expect. There are at least 55 World War II Memorials in the United States, and it seems a safe bet that […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Fire consumes mobile home near Inyokern
Fire totally destroyed a mobile home located in the 1500 block of North LeRoy Street near Inyokern on Nov. 19. According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. after receiving reports of the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found the mobile home fully involved in...
thesungazette.com
Measure U kicks the bucket again
TULARE COUNTY – After months of attempting to educate the community on the need for Measure U funding and keeping the cemeteries alive, it has fallen short for the second time in 2022. The Tulare County Elections Office certified votes on Nov. 30, and unfortunately for the Exeter Cemetery...
goldrushcam.com
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
Comments / 2