Social media can always be counted on for fervent debates about things that don't really matter, and the latest issue in contention is whether the pantry or the fridge is the proper place to store butter. While some strongly believe butter is meant to be kept on the countertop or in a cabinet, others stand firm that the fridge is the only place for it. Sure, there's science behind this: Food scientists and chefs are the best people to ask for the final say (and even they sometimes have differing opinions). But for a more vivid depiction of the great butter debate, Yahoo Life went to the households that are strongly pro-fridge or pro-pantry (and even homes that are divided by butter storage preferences) to get their thoughts on the best way to store butter. "I'm Team Cold Butter all the way," says Crystal Garman, co-founder of travel site Simplify Orlando. "I believe butter should be kept in the fridge because that's the way I grew up in the Midwest — my mom always had it in the fridge." Garman believes the refrigerator keeps butter fresh for a longer period of time. "I never met anyone who left it out on the counter top until I met my mother-in-law," she adds. "She keeps hers in the butter dish in her dining room. I'll admit, it's nice to butter bread with soft butter, but I just can't wrap my head around doing it." Vered DeLeeuw is founder of Healthy Recipes Blog and believes butter is pure fat that contains milk solids, which can spoil — or at least spoil more quickly — when left out of the refrigerator. "I'm a foodie and it's incredibly important to me to eat food at the right temperature, but I don't want rancid or spoiled food," DeLeeuw tells Yahoo Life. "Yes, my grandma kept her butter in a ceramic container on the counter, but grandma was from Europe, back when Europe was nice and cool, even in summer."

