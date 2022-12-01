Read full article on original website
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery at a 7-Eleven. According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the person pictured walked into the 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road SW and demanded money from the clerk. They then […]
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified
UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting
Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
Community rallies after 'racist, hateful' graffiti found in Loudoun County; Sheriff's office investigating
SOUTH RIDING, Va. - Loudoun County residents rallied against hateful and racist graffiti that was found in the South Riding area of the county. The "racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic graffiti" was found painted near the Food Lion in the South Riding Town Center on Friday, according to local group Loudoun4All, a community organization that supports equity.
Man Arrested and Charged with Series of Pickpocket Thefts; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services and Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 71-year-old Arthur Earnest Kelly, of Washington, D.C., with a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 at several locations in Montgomery County. The...
Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker
Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...
