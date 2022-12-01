ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery at a 7-Eleven. According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the person pictured walked into the 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road SW and demanded money from the clerk. They then […]
WUSA9

Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fredericksburg.today

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
wfmd.com

State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County

The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
Daily Voice

Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme

Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
WECT

Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
fox5dc.com

3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
WTOP

1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting

Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
WUSA9

Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
Daily Voice

Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker

Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
mocoshow.com

MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...

