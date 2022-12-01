Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Nick Saban's reasoning for his Alabama team deserving a playoff bid... "While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."
Georgia vs. Ohio State odds: Early point spread released for College Football Playoff semifinal
After a lot of anticipation built for the College Football Playoff throughout the final weeks of the season, the full field is finally here. In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will battle with a spot in the National Championship on the line. The opening betting lines are here for that CFP Semifinal matchup.
College Football Star Running Back Announces He's Transferring
Every day, more talented college football players enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, Ball State running back Carson Steele announced his intention to enter the portal after two seasons powering the Cardinals' rushing attack. "I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no one...
Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood
At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
When was Ohio State football's last game against Georgia?
Ohio State football is back in the College Football Playoff. Even after ending the 2022 regular season with a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan, the Buckeyes proved to be the main beneficiary of Utah's win against USC in the Pac-12 championship game, earning the No. 4 spot in the Playoff and securing a date with No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State takes No. 4; Kansas State, Utah surge in final top 25
The 2022 college football season has reached the finish line with Championship Weekend giving us all the clarity we needed to project the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl games and the final CFP Rankings of the year. That does not mean that the CFP Selection Committee has an easy job ahead if it, though; it's just that many of them are cut and dried.
Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent
The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in...
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision
Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
College Football Picks Against the Spread Today for Every Conference Championship Game
There are eight conference title games on Saturday, and we have betting previews for all of them here. However, here is our play on the spread of each game with varying importance for all of them, starting with TCU's quest for their first College Football Playoff berth. The undefeated Horned Frogs have a rematch with Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.
The College Football Playoffs are Set! Georgia & Michigan Lead CFP Semifinalists
After 13 weeks of hard-fought battles, season-ending injuries and heroic come from behind victories, the College Football Playoff has its final four teams. After a wild Conference Championship Saturday, the CFP Selection Committee had a lot of questions to answer, not only with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals, but also where to rank the rest of the top 25.
Michigan's Quarterback Has 1 Preferred Playoff Opponent
The College Football Playoff matchups have yet to be set. However, Michigan's quarterback knows who he wants to face in the College Football Playoff. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made it clear that he wants to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. He is desperate to face the Buckeyes again.
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Lee Corso Calling For Major Conference Title Upset Today
The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game. No. 4 USC needed a win over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game to punch its ticket to the playoff. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24.
College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
Look: Joel Klatt Unhappy With FOX's Decision To Interview Nick Saban At Halftime
FOX's Joel Klatt didn't seem to keen on his network interviewing Alabama's Nick Saban at halftime of the Big Ten Championship. "We've never had a two-loss in the College Football Playoff, they're a non-champ," Klatt explained prior to the break. "I think Ohio State is back in at that [No.] 4 spot. I don't think TCU is going to move. But, you know, I guess Nick Saban's gonna come on and lobby."
Football Fans Were Furious With Dr. Pepper Halftime Toss Result
The halftime show for the SEC Championship was truly electric, but unfortunately we were all robbed of a great ending. The two competitors for the Dr. Pepper Tuition Challenge were tied at the end of regulation. As a result, they competed for an additional 15 seconds to determine a winner.
2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill four-team field
After winning their first SEC championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the pack as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champions of the CFP era.
DJ Uiagalelei Addresses His Future After Getting Benched
After D.J. Uiagalelei struggled to open the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the move to highly-touted freshman Cade Klubnik. This isn't the first time Swinney has benched Uiagalelei this season, but this demotion feels more permanent than the others. Klubnik went 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score in the Tigers' 39-10 win over UNC.
