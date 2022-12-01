Read full article on original website
Community Rallies to Erase Offensive Graffiti in South Riding
After white supremacist graffiti was painted around the former Food Lion store in South Riding Town Center on Friday, a group of volunteers worked Sunday to erase it. After learning of incident, Loudoun4All organized about 50 area residents to rally against the offensive messages and remove the paint. Quante Timbers,...
Greenway Tolls Battle Could Return in Richmond
Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has...
Loudoun Supervisors Pitch Regional Mental Health Facility to State Lawmakers
Loudoun supervisors have asked state legislators for a new facility to address a crisis in psychiatric hospital beds, among other local priorities, while state lawmakers warned them to temper their expectations during a politically divided General Assembly session. Last year, the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services closed...
20 Finalists Selected for Chamber Community Leadership Awards
The Loudoun Chamber has announced the 2023 Loudoun Community Leadership Awards finalists. The program honors businesses and community leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to support the strength and vitality of the county. The awards will be presented during the Chamber’s 55th annual meeting Jan. 20 at The...
Purcellville Welcomes Holiday Season with Tree Lighting
Purcellville welcomed in the holiday season tonight with the annual tree lighting event featuring carols from the Loudoun Valley and Woodgrove high school choirs, a performance from the Dance Academy of Loudoun and a visit from Santa. Mayor Kwasi Fraser emceed the ceremony calling the crowd the largest he had...
Lovettsville Lights Town with Lantern Parade, Christmas Tree
Lovettsville held its annual lantern parade and tree lighting ceremony downtown at Zoldos Square on Saturday night. Residents gathered to hear the Lovettsville Elementary School Fifth Grade Chorus sing carols, hear Oktoberfest Queen Natalie Adlung read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and visit with Santa. Mayor Nathaniel...
Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling
Loudoun County’s Democratic supervisors are devising a plan to turn our county into George Orwell’s Animal Farm. You’ll recall that Orwell, in his 1945 allegorical novel titled “Animal Farm,” detailed how a small gang of rebellious pigs overthrew their human farmer and devised a plan to create a society where all of the farm animals would be “equal, free, and happy.” Their plan contained commandants, the most prominent of which was “All animals are equal.”
