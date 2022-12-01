Loudoun County’s Democratic supervisors are devising a plan to turn our county into George Orwell’s Animal Farm. You’ll recall that Orwell, in his 1945 allegorical novel titled “Animal Farm,” detailed how a small gang of rebellious pigs overthrew their human farmer and devised a plan to create a society where all of the farm animals would be “equal, free, and happy.” Their plan contained commandants, the most prominent of which was “All animals are equal.”

1 DAY AGO