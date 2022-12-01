Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
State Fire Marshal rules Earl Thomas house fire accidental and likely caused by lightning
ORANGE — The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire that destroyed the home of NFL star Earl Thomas in Orange County was accidental and likely caused by a lightning strike, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Fire Marshal's Office...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD investigating discovery of remains that may be those of missing man Edward Phillips
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating to determine if remains discovered in a wooded area in the north part of town are those of Edward Phillips, reported missing in 2021. Police say Sunday, December 4 at about 12:10 p.m., officers found human remains in a wooded area near the...
Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal. The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to...
31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)
Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
kjas.com
One injured when SUV and pickup truck collided in Buna
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of an SUV was injured when she collided with a pickup truck late Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 11:00 on Highway 96 near Business 96 in Buna. Sergeant Shana Clark said 51-year-old Geneva Wright, of Buna, was driving northbound in...
fox4beaumont.com
JCSO, SWAT carry out search warrant linked to series of auto burglaries
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and SWAT carried out a search warrant at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 8600 block of Phelan, near West Brook High School, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the search warrant was related to...
KPLC TV
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said. Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits the Southeast Texas Food Bank for ToyFeast
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Southeast Texas Food Bank to learn more about plans for the upcoming KFDM/Fox4 Beaumont ToyFeast. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted on a number of charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement officers catch a fugitive. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to let you know about someone who is on the run from justice. Sheriff Zena Stephens says the fugitive profiled this week is...
fox4beaumont.com
PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Nov. 23, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
fox4beaumont.com
Silsbee loses thriller while PN-G and Newton prepare for their big games tonight
Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Mike Friedman will have highlights at 6. Hundreds of PN-G fans are lining up late Friday afternoon to get into the Galena Park stadium, where the Indians are getting ready for their playoff game against Fort Bend Marshall at 7 p.m. Highlights of that matchup tonight on KFDM News at 10.
fox4beaumont.com
OCI says it's donating $200,000 to BISD STEM programs
BEAUMONT — An industrial company has announced it's donating $200,000 to the Beaumont Independent School District to develop opportunities to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education for students. OCI says its donation will allow BISD to purchase a mobile STEM lab and provide opportunities at the Career...
