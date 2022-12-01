Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy
NEW YORK — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors weigh a surprisingly good economic report that highlights the Federal Reserve's difficult fight against high inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% as of 12:52 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 412 points, or...
Turkish inflation eases for 1st time in more than a year
ANKARA, TURKEY — Annual inflation in Turkey slightly eased in November for the first time in more than a year, according to official figures released on Monday, although it remains close to 24-year highs. Consumer prices for the year rose by 84.39% in November, down from 85.51% recorded in...
Hess to buy $750 million in carbon credits from Guyana
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — U.S.-owned Hess Corporation, a consortium partner in Guyana’s offshore oil sector, has agreed to buy $750 million worth of carbon credits from the South American nation in the next decade as it works to ensure Guyana’s almost intact Amazonian rainforests remain standing for decades to come, officials said Saturday.
US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute
WASHINGTON — The United States and European Union agreed Monday to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at a meeting of the bilateral bilateral Trade and Technology Council, the two sides...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0