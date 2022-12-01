Fishers boys basketball split the weekend road trip, bringing their overall record to 3-2. Noblesville: The Tigers opened up HCC conference play this past Friday @ Noblesville. The Tigers got off to a slow start, getting down double figures early, but regained their footing to claw within 4 points going into the halftime break. The Tigers stayed within striking distance for the duration of the second half, but ultimately came up short against the Millers with a score of 55-47. Sophomore Jalen Haralson led the way for the Tigers with 25 points.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO