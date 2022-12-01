ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Gnocchi

Forster Sorensen – Executive Chef of Canal Street Eatery. 8 cups squash (About 10 squash/pumpkins) 2. Once squash is roasted and cool enough to handle, run through the food mill. 3. In a pot, cook the quash at low heat until extra moisture has cooked out. 4. Chill the...
WGN TV

Gingerbread House Ideas, Tips, and Tricks

It’s that time of the year to bring out all of the holiday cheer – from the Christmas lights to egg nog to gingerbread houses. Today we’re talking gingerbread house ideas, tips and tricks with Wings Sweet Home Chicago Co-Chair Meghan Norton in our Studio 41 kitchen.
star967.net

Star 96.7’s Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

Star 96.7 is doing their Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway teaming up with local businesses to give you a chance to win some great prizes worth hundreds of dollars!. Each weekday, listen from 6:00a to 6:00p for Santa’s sleigh bells and a Ho-ho-ho for your chance to win!
947wls.com

This New Barrington Restaurant is like a Chipotle for Dogs

I was just saying that there are not enough restaurants for dogs…. Bredwell in Barrington is a restaurant for the dogs… in a good way! They will offer customizable menu options, much like Chipotle, for dogs and their owners to choose from. The meals are highly nutritious for canine companions.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby

Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington

Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
WGN TV

Aisles of smiles for Chicago’s annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

CHICAGO — A hundred kids joined forces with Chicago police and a former Chicago Bears player to do some holiday shopping on Thursday. Bear’s great Israel Idonije’s “Shop with a Cop” occurred at a South Loop-area Target. The dozens of children and 60 officers walked the aisles to pick out the latest toys and clothes, with each child receiving a $100 gift card.
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter

Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL. Bingo & Booze at Arlington Ale House on December 7th from 6:30p-9p (111 W Campbell St. UNIT 3, Arlington Heights, IL 60005) Tickets are $30 on our website or at the door. There will be 5 rounds of bingo...
WGN News

Green City Market moves indoors for the winter

CHICAGO — The Green City Market has made the move indoors and is open for business. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the farmer’s market celebrated its opening day at Rockwell and Nelson in Avondale Saturday. A new feature this year to the non-profit farmer’s market is a triple match program for ‘Link’ […]
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Teddy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a big jolly teddy bear of a dog? Meet or PAWS Pet of the Week - Teddy, Teddy is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix! Teddy is a big pup with lots of spunk and lots of love to give. He enjoys running around in quiet areas and would love a fenced-in yard. He can be fearful of loud noises, so a nice peaceful neighborhood without much traffic would be his jam. He loves playing with other playful, active dogs.  This giant puppy would benefit from continued training to build his confidence with a patient adopter to help him blossom and become their best friend.Teddy is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
NBC Chicago

Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area

It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: December 2-4

For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
fox32chicago.com

Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy