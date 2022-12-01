Read full article on original website
Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Gnocchi
Forster Sorensen – Executive Chef of Canal Street Eatery. 8 cups squash (About 10 squash/pumpkins) 2. Once squash is roasted and cool enough to handle, run through the food mill. 3. In a pot, cook the quash at low heat until extra moisture has cooked out. 4. Chill the...
Gingerbread House Ideas, Tips, and Tricks
It’s that time of the year to bring out all of the holiday cheer – from the Christmas lights to egg nog to gingerbread houses. Today we’re talking gingerbread house ideas, tips and tricks with Wings Sweet Home Chicago Co-Chair Meghan Norton in our Studio 41 kitchen.
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society hosts 'Howliday' adoption event for all dogs over 40 lbs
When the biggest canines don't get adopted, it leaves less room at local shelters to help others in need.
Star 96.7’s Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway
Star 96.7 is doing their Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway teaming up with local businesses to give you a chance to win some great prizes worth hundreds of dollars!. Each weekday, listen from 6:00a to 6:00p for Santa’s sleigh bells and a Ho-ho-ho for your chance to win!
Couple uses hydroponic farm to increase fresh produce access for all
Ditto Foods offers a discount program for Ford Heights families and regularly donates to the local food pantry.
This New Barrington Restaurant is like a Chipotle for Dogs
I was just saying that there are not enough restaurants for dogs…. Bredwell in Barrington is a restaurant for the dogs… in a good way! They will offer customizable menu options, much like Chipotle, for dogs and their owners to choose from. The meals are highly nutritious for canine companions.
12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby
Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington
Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Aisles of smiles for Chicago’s annual ‘Shop with a Cop’
CHICAGO — A hundred kids joined forces with Chicago police and a former Chicago Bears player to do some holiday shopping on Thursday. Bear’s great Israel Idonije’s “Shop with a Cop” occurred at a South Loop-area Target. The dozens of children and 60 officers walked the aisles to pick out the latest toys and clothes, with each child receiving a $100 gift card.
Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter
Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL. Bingo & Booze at Arlington Ale House on December 7th from 6:30p-9p (111 W Campbell St. UNIT 3, Arlington Heights, IL 60005) Tickets are $30 on our website or at the door. There will be 5 rounds of bingo...
Green City Market moves indoors for the winter
CHICAGO — The Green City Market has made the move indoors and is open for business. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the farmer’s market celebrated its opening day at Rockwell and Nelson in Avondale Saturday. A new feature this year to the non-profit farmer’s market is a triple match program for ‘Link’ […]
PAWS Pet of the Week: Teddy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a big jolly teddy bear of a dog? Meet or PAWS Pet of the Week - Teddy, Teddy is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix! Teddy is a big pup with lots of spunk and lots of love to give. He enjoys running around in quiet areas and would love a fenced-in yard. He can be fearful of loud noises, so a nice peaceful neighborhood without much traffic would be his jam. He loves playing with other playful, active dogs. This giant puppy would benefit from continued training to build his confidence with a patient adopter to help him blossom and become their best friend.Teddy is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area
It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
’ Tis getting to be the season when holiday events are plentiful. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of weekend events.
Five Things To Do: December 2-4
For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
