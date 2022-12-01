Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive To 'GMA' Set 'As A Couple' 1 Day After Affair Is Exposed: Source

mega

What drama? Just one day after Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ' alleged affair was exposed to the masses, the pair was reportedly as nonchalant as can be when they showed up ABC headquarters.

According to the source, "producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together," but on Thursday, December 1, "they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air."

"Their attitude seems to be that they are both separated, and now they are together, so there’s nothing to hide," added the insider, noting they're both acting as if "nothing happened" the day prior.

Their segment aired at 1 p.m. ET but was recorded earlier in the day , and according to a second insider, ABC exec Bob Iger is taking "a ‘watch and wait’ approach" when it comes to their future on the program.

"Amy and T.J. are peers, they — quite obviously — have great chemistry on TV," added the insider. "In some ways, this is TV gold, but let’s just hope they don’t break up."

As OK! previously shared, their colleagues have yet to address the scandal on air, though an insider close to GMA production insisted Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are "furious."

"George and Robin do not like this," declared the insider. "This is very messy."

The timeline of the affair is still murky, but it's believed Holmes, 45, separated from wife Marilee Fiebig , 44, in August, the same month Robach, 49, and husband Andrew Shue , 55, called it quits. It's now being reported that Robach and Shue are in the midst of finalizing their divorce.

The latter also sold their NYC home last month.

Meanwhile, others said the newly minted lovers never cheated on their respective partners. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," alleged a source. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Page Six reported on Robach and Holmes' arrival to set and ABC's reaction.