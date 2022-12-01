Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
What are Hot Spots in Fortnite? Gold locations explained
Hot Spots are a brand new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They’re indicated by gold location names on the map, but what do they mean? Let’s find out. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has introduced loads of new features to the game, but one of the most useful is Hot Spots, which give you a chance to get some high-rarity weapons at the start of a match.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is so popular even devs are getting kicked from servers
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is apparently so popular, even the developers can’t even join the game’s servers. During a live stream to promote the launch, the official Fortnite Twitch stream was stuck in the loading screen like millions of other players, waiting their turn to see the new content.
dexerto.com
Can you play trios in Warzone 2?
Got an odd number of teammates and want to play trios in Warzone 2? Well, currently, you’re out of luck unless you play one specific mode. For many players, dropping into Warzone is all about two modes – Solos and Quads – but that isn’t the case for everyone. Some would rather play duos with their partner in crime, while others are fans of playing Trios.
dexerto.com
Where to find Cufant & Copperajah in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Players looking for a strong Steel-type Pokemon should consider catching a Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find to find one. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has an abundance of new and returning Pokemon for players to catch and train as they journey through the Paldea region.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS explains why competitive CoD matches aren’t as “cracked” as battle royales
NICKMERCS used his experience in competitive Gears of War, Halo, CoD, and Apex Legends to conclude battle royales “are more cracked” than other esports titles. Most fans recognize NICKMERCS for his successful streaming career, but he started as a Gears of War professional, winning a National Championship in 2019. He went on to play Halo professionally before dipping his toes into the competitive CoD scene in the early stages of his streaming career.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet clue hints at Australia inspiration for next region
An image spotted during art class has some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans wondering if Australia will serve as inspiration for the next game’s main region. Of course, the Pokemon games are no stranger to taking inspiration from real-world locales around the globe. The Paldea territory that makes up the open world in Scarlet and Violet borrowed heavily from Spain and Portugal, for example.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Salamence and Tyranitar Tera Raid Battle Event
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will have the chance to encounter new event Tera Raids during December, with version exclusive Tyranitar for Scarlet and Salamence for Violet announced following the first burst of Charizard raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have been busy since the release of the Gen 9...
dexerto.com
shroud, Stewie2k and Kyedae to play in Valorant RE//LOAD event
Riot Games and Amazon are putting on a year-end Valorant event, ‘RE//LOAD,’ featuring pro players, popular creators, and fans – including the likes of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Kyedae Shymko. The event will start on December 16 and will be...
dexerto.com
How to get The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite
The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia arrives in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 alongside Doom Slayer and more skins. If you’re unsure how to get the Geralt skin in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know. The newest era of Fortnite is here as Chapter 4 Season 1...
dexerto.com
League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence
After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform. League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch,...
dexerto.com
BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Stream, schedule, teams
The BLAST Premier circuit culminates in the World Final, live from Abu Dhabi. Follow all the action here, with our coverage hub. The CS:GO season will come to a close with the BLAST Premier World Final in mid-December. The event will be held in Abu Dhabi as part of a three-year agreement between BLAST and ADGaming, an initiative funded by the local government to help create an “esports and gaming ecosystem” in the region.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Remote Raid pass change would be perfect early Christmas present
Pokemon Go players have suggested a change to Remote Raid passes that would help rural players, and it would be the perfect early Christmas present. With Pokemon Go removing Remote Raid passes from daily boxes and raising the price while introducing new raid events that can’t make use of them, it’s clear that Niantic is trying to phase them out.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Reality Augments explained: All Perks & how to activate them
Reality Augments are a brand new addition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players random perks that can help them turn the tide of a difficult battle royale match. There are loads of ways to increase your chances of winning in Fortnite, whether that’s stocking up on the best weapons, landing at the best locations, or simply hiding until the final moments of a match.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pros mindblown over “cringe” Hollowpoint ammo
A trio of Warzone 2 pros ran into a feisty squad that taught them exactly how strong the “cringe” Hollowpoint rounds are in this game. The Warzone 2 meta is still shaping up in its third week of being available to the public and because it has such an overwhelming amount of customization, not every piece of the game has been thoroughly tested by the community or its top players.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players launch ‘Operation Fresh New Different’ amid Season 15 complaints
Apex Legends players have launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ to formalize demands for meaningful updates and new content, as criticism of Respawn and EA grows. Apex Legends is rapidly approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, with Season 15, Eclipse, set to be the longest season for a while.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect drops Deadrop trailer hint for Game Awards, but there’s a catch
Dr Disrespect’s fans are so excited to see more from his Midnight Society studio that they asked whether its game, Deadrop, will be revealed at the Game Awards 2022… And he has left the door wide open for the future. Doc’s studio is working on a vertical battle...
dexerto.com
Secret Horizon passive makes her footsteps OP in Apex Legends
Popular Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has showcased a hidden Horizon passive that makes her footstep audio overpowered. While cheaters, matchmaking, and balancing are all major points of discussion within the Apex Legends community at the moment, audio issues are another complaint that never seems to go away.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leaks uncover new SMG potentially launching with Season 16
Brand new Apex Legends leaks point to a new submachine gun (SMG) dropping soon and making the battle royale’s weapon pool one bigger. Apex Legends’ weapon pool is at the heart of its combat and looting system, with players scrambling round its many environments to find and equip the very best guns in the current meta.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 loadout drops appearing at Buy Stations with cheaper prices
Warzone 2 controversially removed loadout drops from buy stations, but a player managed to unearth the missing feature. At the CoD Next event on September 15, Activision gave fans their first look at Warzone 2. Removing loadouts garnered the most attention among new gameplay changes, such as a revamped gulag and looting system.
dexerto.com
NBA 2K23 Replica build glitch lets players become their favorite superstar
Replica builds are a little-known feature of NBA 2K23 but players have now figured out how to unlock their true potential with some clever stats manipulation. Anyone who has made a MyCareer character in NBA 2K23 will be familiar with the player comparison system. After setting the vitals and stats for a new baller, creators are met with a screen that lets them know who their new character will theoretically play like.
Comments / 0