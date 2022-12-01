Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Harlow Street in Bangor, there is a hidden gem where you could find...well...more hidden gems. White Lobster Vintage opened this fall, and is ready for holiday shopping. It offers a carefully selected stock of clothing, sneakers, and memorabilia. From various series of Jordan’s, to shirts,...
wabi.tv
2,000 runners take part in Millinocket Marathon & Half Race
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s an age old question. Who in the world would come all the way to Northern Maine in December to run a half or full marathon?. The answer? Well over 2,000 people. The Millinocket Marathon & Half Race began in 2015 and has become a...
wabi.tv
J. Franklin Witter Farm becomes Witter Wonderland in annual event
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The J. Franklin Witter Farm was transformed into the Witter Wonderland on Sunday. The University of Maine’s Drill team and Maine Animal Club invited the public to celebrate the holiday season. On hand were games, hot chocolate, and ornament making. The family friendly event...
wabi.tv
Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned. Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch. The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away. TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and...
wabi.tv
PetSmart and NFR Maine spread canine Christmas cheer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Santa Paws came to Bangor Sunday to spread some canine Christmas cheer!. PetSmart partnered with nonprofit organization North Florida Rescue Maine (NFR Maine) to host this event. Community members were invited to come and get their family portraits (pooches included!) with Santa Paws and gift-wrapping by donation, with NFR Maine calendars and blankets for sale.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
wabi.tv
Millinocket Marathon and Half kicks off Saturday
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - One of the biggest events in the Katahdin region is back Saturday. The Millinocket Marathon and Half kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park. This year, there are over 2,000 runners participating. The race began in 2015 and always occurs the first...
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
wabi.tv
Admission by donation for Ten Bucks Theatre’s A Christmas Carol reading
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ten Bucks Theatre Company is gearing up for a special holiday show. With doors opening on Thursday December 8th, the theatre company is performing a reading of A Christmas Carol. Show dates range from the 8-10th at 7pm. With a matinee performance December 11th at 2...
wabi.tv
Solstice Senior Living hosts Holiday Craft Fair Sunday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A holiday craft fair in Bangor Sunday aimed to enrich the lives of people of all ages. Solstice Senior Living held the fair at their location on Ohio Street. In lieu of a table fee, organizers asked that vendors bring in a toy to benefit Toys...
Wedding Venue Potential? This Gorgeous Somerville, Maine Home on The Water is Exploding w/ Rustic Charm
Maine is home to some of the most diverse and gorgeous pieces of real estate not just in the county, but arguably the world. When we were scrolling through the Central Maine listings earlier today, there was one property that really jumped out at us. And it didn't just jump out for one reason in particular, but for several different ones.
wabi.tv
Skow-Whoville brings holiday cheer to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A strange green creature took over one Central Maine town Saturday. Saturday, downtown Skowhegan was home to Skow-Whoville. There were special Grinch treats, gifts, and crafts for the entire family to enjoy. Whether you’re celebrating in Skow-Whoville, or taking a stroll downtown, organizers say Skowhegan is...
wabi.tv
Santa’s Winter Wonderland brings Christmas cheer to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marked the first day of Santa’s Winter Wonderland in downtown Bangor. Hosted by Benjamin’s Pub on Franklin St., this is a free event that is aimed towards providing children with fun festive activities. Events include face painting, a scavenger hunt, Christmas caroling and karaoke, and a story time and picture session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
Maine Campus
UMaine Dining in shambles with Sodexo scandal
It was announced on Nov. 16, 2022, that the University of Maine has partnered with Sodexo for its dining services. The transition will begin Jan. 1, 2023, when all employees, both student and otherwise, will be rehired by Sodexo instead of UMaine. UMaine claims that bringing Sodexo onboard will solve...
Down East
The Curtain Comes Down on Belfast’s Colonial Theatre
They came by the dozens, carrying fleece blankets and homemade snacks. They snaked through the line at the concession stand, buying Junior Mints and canned cocktails. About 150 patrons in all, they filled Dreamland, the largest of three screening rooms in downtown Belfast’s storied Colonial Theatre. This was no ordinary Sunday-night feature. These guests, many of whom were born and raised in Waldo County, had grown up at the Colonial. And now, after years of an unsuccessful search for a buyer, the theater was about to close its doors for the first time in 99 years.
wabi.tv
Bangor woman helping families with veterinary medical bills
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leanne LeClair began selling her stained glass as a way of healing through her husband’s battle through cancer. “I think all things can be done through art. A lot of people call it healing through pain,” LeClair said. Now, she’s using her art to...
wabi.tv
Toys for Tots drive in Lincoln Saturday
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for a way to give back and help local kids this Christmas? How about making a donation to Toys for Tots?. Toys for Tots within the Greater Lincoln and Millinocket area are teaming up with local first responders and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club for their annual toy drive this weekend.
wabi.tv
Hathaway Holiday Lights return to Veazie
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - In a display that rivals Clark Griswold’s - the Hathaway Holiday Lights in Veazie are bigger than ever this year. Too big for designer Rick Hathaway’s yard, they’re displayed at the Veazie Community School. There’s more than 107,000 lights and 528 channels -...
wabi.tv
Bangor High alumna working to help Holocaust survivors find family through DNA testing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts woman who grew up in Bangor is getting international recognition for her work helping Holocaust survivors and their family’s piece together lost parts of their lives. Dr. Adina Newman graduated from Bangor High School in 2004 and works as a genealogist. Through her...
Comments / 0