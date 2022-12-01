ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US, EU meet with little progress on green plan tensions

US and European Union officials met for trade and technology talks Monday, but hanging in the balance were heightened tensions over American subsidies for its green industry that Europe considers anti-competitive. - 'More solid response' - "Clearly they are trying to set out our concerns in a non-confrontational manner," a European official involved in the talks told reporters Monday.

