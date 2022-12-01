'The Amazing Race 34's' Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez Reveal How Their Lowest Race Moment Led To Their Engagement

Read full article on original website
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Clayton News Daily
Bob McGrath, original 'Sesame Street' cast member, dead at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor who played the friendly neighbor Bob Johnson as an original cast member of the beloved children's program "Sesame Street," has died, according to statements from his family and Sesame Workshop shared on social media. He was 90. "The McGrath family has some sad news to share....
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Clayton News Daily
World Cup Quarterfinals: Netherlands-Argentina Odds and Betting Preview
A trip to the World Cup semifinals is on the line Friday when Netherlands and Argentina meet for the first time since 2014. Netherlands defeated the U.S. men’s national team 3-1 in the Round of 16 on Saturday after advancing from Group A. The Dutch have yet to lose so far in the tournament, and their most recent result was their most dominant.
Clayton News Daily
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer Brings Scott, Allison & Monsters Back to Beacon Hills (VIDEO)
In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a now-adult werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is battling what may be his biggest foe yet. But he’ll have the help of old friends — and he’ll need it, with what’s coming — as fans can see in a new trailer for the Paramount+ movie, which continues the plot of MTV’s 2011 series Teen Wolf. Watch the video above.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Clayton News Daily
World Cup roundup: France, England advance to quarterfinal clash
Olivier Giroud opened the scoring and Kylian Mbappe tallied twice to lead France into the World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win Sunday against Poland in Doha, Qatar. Giroud's strike in the 44th minute was his 52nd for France, surpassing Thierry Henry as the nation's all-time leading men's scorer. Mbappe...
