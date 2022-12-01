Read full article on original website
World Cup Quarterfinals: Netherlands-Argentina Odds and Betting Preview
A trip to the World Cup semifinals is on the line Friday when Netherlands and Argentina meet for the first time since 2014. Netherlands defeated the U.S. men’s national team 3-1 in the Round of 16 on Saturday after advancing from Group A. The Dutch have yet to lose so far in the tournament, and their most recent result was their most dominant.
World Cup roundup: France, England advance to quarterfinal clash
Olivier Giroud opened the scoring and Kylian Mbappe tallied twice to lead France into the World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win Sunday against Poland in Doha, Qatar. Giroud's strike in the 44th minute was his 52nd for France, surpassing Thierry Henry as the nation's all-time leading men's scorer. Mbappe...
US soccer's Ricardo Pepi caught wearing Netherlands jersey in Dutch nightclub after World Cup loss
Ricardo Pepi, who was left off the United States' World Cup roster, was caught rocking a Netherlands jersey after they defeated the US to move on in Qatar.
Reports: Saudi Club Strongly Pursuing Cristiano Ronaldo With €500 Million Offer
Cristiano Ronaldo is still being aggressively pursued by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, according to reports. The latest bombshell report claims tha Ronaldo is expected to sign a 2 1/2-year contract potentially worth up to €500 million ($530 million) with Al-Nassr, per Marca. The figure equates to approximately $212 million...
