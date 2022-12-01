Georgina Rodríguez hopped on Instagram to take us behind the scenes of her recent visit to the Maison Valentino exhibit at the Qatar Art Museum. She did so in style. The exhibition: ‘Forever Valentino’ is an homage to founder Valentino Garavani and is located at Doha’s M7 hub. The collection of historic pieces spans from the present day all the way to 1959. Rodríguez wore a black bodycon minidress for the visit. The ensemble featured a turtleneck and long sleeves. The model styled her hair in a low bun and selected a gold watch and Hermès Kelly bag for accessories. View...

17 MINUTES AGO