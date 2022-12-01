ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Cheryl Burke Decorates Her Christmas Tree With Her Dogs by Her Side

The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram earlier in the week to share a glimpse at her sparkling Christmas tree embellished with loads of festive ornaments. But the 38-year-old dancer wasn't alone for the occasion, as she had one of her French bulldogs, Ysabella, by her side to help get the holiday spirit flowing. Burke's second Frenchie, Bonnie, apparently couldn't be bothered as she was nowhere to be found.
Footwear News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Elevates Little Black Dress With Go-Go Boots at Maison Valentino Exhibit

Georgina Rodríguez hopped on Instagram to take us behind the scenes of her recent visit to the Maison Valentino exhibit at the Qatar Art Museum. She did so in style. The exhibition: ‘Forever Valentino’ is an homage to founder Valentino Garavani and is located at Doha’s M7 hub. The collection of historic pieces spans from the present day all the way to 1959. Rodríguez wore a black bodycon minidress for the visit. The ensemble featured a turtleneck and long sleeves. The model styled her hair in a low bun and selected a gold watch and Hermès Kelly bag for accessories. View...
Clayton News Daily

Julia Roberts Plastered Photos of George Clooney on Her Dress in Must-See Look

Julia Roberts made sure that everyone was aware of her special bond with actor George Clooney during a recent special event. While walking the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4 in Washington DC, Roberts debuted a dress covered in photos of her longtime friend and Tickets to Paradise co-star.
Clayton News Daily

125 Funny, Tree-mendous Christmas Puns Yule Find Adora-bell

We can all feel it as soon as we take a step outside these days—Christmastime is near. And while the weather is getting colder and colder this holiday season, we’re keeping things warm, merry, and bright with the best 125 Christmas puns that will absolutely, positively sleigh you! Yep, we have funny Christmas puns and Christmas puns for kids!
Clayton News Daily

Cat Hates His New Kitten Brother Until...❤ | The Dodo

Cat brothers who hated each other when they first met can only fall asleep if they're spooning now!. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of...
Clayton News Daily

'One Tree Hill' Alum Opens Up For the First Time About Husband's Tragic Death

Bevin Prince, the One Tree Hill alum who lost her husband, William Friend, earlier this year, is opening up about the details of his tragic death for the first time. Friend—who the actress-turned-fitness instructor married in 2016—died at age 33 earlier this year after being fatally struck by lightning during a family boat outing over the 4th of July weekend. In a recent appearance on the "1 on 1 with Jon Evans" podcast, Prince, 40, recalled the horrifying day, which she said was started "like any other day that we've done a million times."
Clayton News Daily

Tiny Toad Photographed In Dollhouse Is Hilariously Perfect | The Dodo

Toby is a wild toad who was found living on this woman's porch. One day, she decided to start taking pictures of him in her dollhouse, and they're absolutely hilarious. Keep up with Toby and all of his little adventures on Instagram: https://thedo.do/tobytoad. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...

