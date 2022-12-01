Read full article on original website
Cheryl Burke Decorates Her Christmas Tree With Her Dogs by Her Side
The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram earlier in the week to share a glimpse at her sparkling Christmas tree embellished with loads of festive ornaments. But the 38-year-old dancer wasn't alone for the occasion, as she had one of her French bulldogs, Ysabella, by her side to help get the holiday spirit flowing. Burke's second Frenchie, Bonnie, apparently couldn't be bothered as she was nowhere to be found.
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Elevates Little Black Dress With Go-Go Boots at Maison Valentino Exhibit
Georgina Rodríguez hopped on Instagram to take us behind the scenes of her recent visit to the Maison Valentino exhibit at the Qatar Art Museum. She did so in style. The exhibition: ‘Forever Valentino’ is an homage to founder Valentino Garavani and is located at Doha’s M7 hub. The collection of historic pieces spans from the present day all the way to 1959. Rodríguez wore a black bodycon minidress for the visit. The ensemble featured a turtleneck and long sleeves. The model styled her hair in a low bun and selected a gold watch and Hermès Kelly bag for accessories. View...
Julia Roberts Plastered Photos of George Clooney on Her Dress in Must-See Look
Julia Roberts made sure that everyone was aware of her special bond with actor George Clooney during a recent special event. While walking the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4 in Washington DC, Roberts debuted a dress covered in photos of her longtime friend and Tickets to Paradise co-star.
125 Funny, Tree-mendous Christmas Puns Yule Find Adora-bell
We can all feel it as soon as we take a step outside these days—Christmastime is near. And while the weather is getting colder and colder this holiday season, we’re keeping things warm, merry, and bright with the best 125 Christmas puns that will absolutely, positively sleigh you! Yep, we have funny Christmas puns and Christmas puns for kids!
Cat Hates His New Kitten Brother Until...❤ | The Dodo
Cat brothers who hated each other when they first met can only fall asleep if they're spooning now!. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of...
34 "White Lotus" Tweets That Made Laugh, Scream, And Cry Over Last Night's Episode
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
Keke Palmer Announces She's Pregnant During 'SNL,' Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
The Nope actress confirmed rumors of a possible pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. The 29-year-old was making her SNL hosting debut on the Dec. 3 episode of the longtime sketch comedy series when...
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue (VIDEO)
A Saturday Night Live opening monologue is a time for the host to crack a few jokes, announce that episode’s musical guest, maybe plug an upcoming movie or TV show, and, in the case of Keke Palmer, reveal a baby bump!. The Nope actress announced that she’s pregnant as...
'One Tree Hill' Alum Opens Up For the First Time About Husband's Tragic Death
Bevin Prince, the One Tree Hill alum who lost her husband, William Friend, earlier this year, is opening up about the details of his tragic death for the first time. Friend—who the actress-turned-fitness instructor married in 2016—died at age 33 earlier this year after being fatally struck by lightning during a family boat outing over the 4th of July weekend. In a recent appearance on the "1 on 1 with Jon Evans" podcast, Prince, 40, recalled the horrifying day, which she said was started "like any other day that we've done a million times."
Tiny Toad Photographed In Dollhouse Is Hilariously Perfect | The Dodo
Toby is a wild toad who was found living on this woman's porch. One day, she decided to start taking pictures of him in her dollhouse, and they're absolutely hilarious. Keep up with Toby and all of his little adventures on Instagram: https://thedo.do/tobytoad. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
