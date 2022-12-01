ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Related
Republican Caucus backs Dade Phelan as Texas House speaker

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House Republican Caucus backed House Speaker Dade Phelan, R- Beaumont, over Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, 78-6, during a closed-door meeting at the Capitol. Phelan served as speaker for the first time in the 2021 session.
TEXAS STATE
Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway

HILO, Hawaii – Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers...
HAWAII STATE
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion

LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
LUBBOCK, TX
Doorbell camera captures meteor blaze across the night sky in Ohio

WADSWORTH, Ohio – A doorbell camera caught a meteor blazing across the night sky in Ohio on Thursday. Stephen Martin, a resident in Wadsworth, shared the video on Twitter and said “some days you just catch a meteor zipping through the sky with the doorbell camera.”. The video...
OHIO STATE
No. 25 UTSA to face No. 24 Troy in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO – UTSA doesn’t have to wait long to hit the field again. The Roadrunners will take on Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Dec 16 at 2 p.m. This is the fourth bowl-game appearance in program history, and UTSA is 0-3 in their previous appearances. This is also the second-earliest bowl game on the schedule.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

