KSAT 12
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER – More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who uses...
KSAT 12
Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
KSAT 12
Republican Caucus backs Dade Phelan as Texas House speaker
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House Republican Caucus backed House Speaker Dade Phelan, R- Beaumont, over Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, 78-6, during a closed-door meeting at the Capitol. Phelan served as speaker for the first time in the 2021 session.
KSAT 12
Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway
HILO, Hawaii – Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers...
KSAT 12
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
KSAT 12
Doorbell camera captures meteor blaze across the night sky in Ohio
WADSWORTH, Ohio – A doorbell camera caught a meteor blazing across the night sky in Ohio on Thursday. Stephen Martin, a resident in Wadsworth, shared the video on Twitter and said “some days you just catch a meteor zipping through the sky with the doorbell camera.”. The video...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
KSAT 12
No. 25 UTSA to face No. 24 Troy in Cure Bowl
ORLANDO – UTSA doesn’t have to wait long to hit the field again. The Roadrunners will take on Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Dec 16 at 2 p.m. This is the fourth bowl-game appearance in program history, and UTSA is 0-3 in their previous appearances. This is also the second-earliest bowl game on the schedule.
KSAT 12
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
