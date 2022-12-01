The All-Pioneer District first and second teams were loaded with players from the Bath County Chargers and Covington Cougars. A total of 25 Chargers and Cougars were named to the first and second All-Pioneer teams. While the Narrows Green Wave had the offensive player of the year (POTY) (Kolier Pruett) and the coach of the year (Kelly Lowe), the defensive POTY award belonged one last time ever to a Covington High School player, Cougars Luke Conner. Conner finished the season with 109 total tackles and was named to the all-district first team as a linebacker as well as to the all-district second...

1 DAY AGO