JMU baseball announces 2023 season schedule
JMU baseball announced its 2023 schedule Monday morning, including the full conference slate in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference. Head coach Marlin Ikenberry described the nonconference schedule, which includes another home-and-home series against Virginia Tech and a trip to U.Va. for a midweek matchup, as “challenging” to JMU Athletics.
JMU swim & dive takes down Richmond in dual meet, 197-111
JMU swim & dive dominated Richmond in its second home dual meet of the season, 197-111. The Dukes won 13 events, sweeping both the diving events and the three relays. Junior Maddie Yager placed in both diving events, winning the 1-meter and taking third in the 3-meter with a 246.38 and 239.93, respectively. Junior diver Lexi Lehman won the 1-meter with a 285.83, an NCAA Zone qualifying score.
Dukes hold on to secure close win at VCU, 62-60
JMU women’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting 62-60 win against an in-state foe, VCU, Thursday night after a close-fought game. The Rams started strong, leading the Dukes 20-13 after the first 10 minutes. JMU graduate guard Carolina Germond started off the game hot with five quick points in the first half of the quarter.
Analysis | JMU’s “Kings of the East” moniker largely ignored by Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt
When the clock hit triple zeros in the fourth quarter of JMU football’s 47-7 throttling against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26, the Dukes’ celebration was already prepared. Bridgeforth Stadium’s PA announcer took little time to announce JMU as “Kings of the East.” The team was given a sign with their new title written on it, and the Marching Royal Dukes serenaded the celebration with Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”
Dukes neutralize Eastern Kentucky's fast pace, down Colonels, 97-80
JMU started off its first home matchup in over 23 days hot and overcame a second-half run from Eastern Kentucky to down the Colonels, 97-80. The Eastern Kentucky (EKU) defense was fiery from the jump, starting off with an aggressive half-court press. The Dukes, through quick ball movement, took advantage of the press that translated directly to points.
JMU volleyball falls to BYU in first round of NCAA tournament, 3-0
JMU volleyball’s historic season ended Friday with a loss in straight sets to No. 18 BYU. After losing just one conference game all season en route to winning the Sun Belt regular season and the conference postseason tournament championships, JMU’s run finally ended courtesy of a dominant performance from BYU.
Virginia Football Transfer Portal Updates
Tracking all of the transfer portal movement for the Virginia Cavaliers
WHSV
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/3/2022
A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky...
JMU men's basketball shifts focus to UVA
Men's basketball returned home after a long stretch and was able to take down Eastern Kentucky. The team is now looking forward to Tuesday's matchup against UVA rival. Reporters Colby Reece and Ellie Fenza share the team's thoughts heading into the game.
Virginia Basketball Offers Talented 2024 Big Man After Visit
One of the top centers in the recruiting class of 2024 picked up an offer from the Cavaliers
Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer
Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
WDBJ7.com
Keydets hire former Richmond, Liberty coach to lead football program
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Danny Rocco was announced Saturday as the new head football coach of the Virginia Military Institute Keydets. “It is a privilege to welcome Danny to Lexington,” Jim Miller, the school’s director of intercollegiate athletics said. “I have seen his success firsthand, and believe he will bring that winning tradition with him here to VMI.”
VHSL Class 6 State Semis: Madison, Freedom advance
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals took place, with three of the four teams remaining in Class 6 from our coverage area. No. 11 Madison at No. 8 Fairfax After starting 0-3 on the season, Madison came in on a ten-game winning streak. Fairfax came in unbeaten, […]
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball Fan Reacts Survey Results: Wahoo fans incredibly confident
Following the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team coming back to beat Michigan on the road on Tuesday, we asked the Wahoo fanbase a set of questions about the team so far this season to get a gauge on how fans are feeling and what they’re thinking about this squad through six games. Understandably so, with the ‘Hoos sitting at 6-0, there wasn’t much pessimism to be had.
Key takeaways from faculty senate
Faculty informed on how to deal with student absences. As the number of students reporting illnesses continues to rise, Provost Heather Coltman said, faculty should continue to work with students to make up for absences and missed classwork. Coltman said there are a number of ways to manage policies around illness, and the choice has been reserved for professors as much as possible.
Conner Named Defensive District Player of the Year; 25 Chargers & Cougars Named To All-District Teams
The All-Pioneer District first and second teams were loaded with players from the Bath County Chargers and Covington Cougars. A total of 25 Chargers and Cougars were named to the first and second All-Pioneer teams. While the Narrows Green Wave had the offensive player of the year (POTY) (Kolier Pruett) and the coach of the year (Kelly Lowe), the defensive POTY award belonged one last time ever to a Covington High School player, Cougars Luke Conner. Conner finished the season with 109 total tackles and was named to the all-district first team as a linebacker as well as to the all-district second...
Staunton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Woodstock, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC 29 News
UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
visitshenandoah.org
Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie
If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
