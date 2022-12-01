Read full article on original website
Flower Mound’s River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant Concepts
Flower Mound’s hottest entertainment district is about to get a big upgrade. RW F&B, which manages the newly renamed River Walk Social, is announcing plans to roll out five new restaurants in the coming months:. Underdogs Burgers & Brew: This family-oriented sports bar will feature a large indoor and...
Deep Ellum’s Cheapsteaks Launches New Sunday brunch Menu
As you may know, Cheapsteaks is the first and only bar, steakhouse, and music venue in Deep Ellum. Founders Jeff Biehler, John Jay Myers, and Ed Laster wanted to create a concept of affordable steaks that paired with live music to fit the local scene. Since the Fall of 2021, Cheapsteaks has offered an inviting and informal dining experience and in fact, every steak is served with a side of fries to highlight these values.
Allen Philharmonic Presents Annual Merry TubaChristmas Concert
The Allen Philharmonic Orchestra & Symphony Chorus is welcoming any tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, and baritone horn players to join the group for its Merry TubaChristmas Concert. On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m., the annual musical celebration will take place at Watters Creek Village, located at 970 Garden Park Dr....
The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to Dallas: Here’s everything you need to know about Enchant
The world's largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to North Texas. Enchant has officially set up shop at Fair Park.
Things to Do for Couples in Dallas-Fort Worth
Thanks Lodges.com for making this text potential. As at all times, all opinions are my very own. I can’t depend the variety of instances I couldn’t provide you with a date concept that doesn’t embrace meals. Nonetheless, there are such a lot of nice issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value whether or not you’re in search of a primary date otherwise you’re extra severe. It doesn't matter what a part of Dallas-Fort Value you reside in, right here is a superb checklist of a number of the greatest issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value.
Holiday Meals Made Simple with the Help of Dallas Meal Delivery Service, À Table
This time of year is best spent with family and friends surrounded by joy and good food, not stressing over the preparation of the feast. Local meal delivery service, À Table is here to make sure that happens with its new Christmas menu. The seasonal Christmas menu hosts a...
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
This “Ultimate Party House” In Texas Is For Sale
On the outside, it looks like a normal home but go inside and you'll see what basically looks like a "funhouse" with everything you need to have a great time. Well, you'll have that inside this wild home in Fort Worth that's perfect for parties. The listing says "Think Fort...
Christmas Lights 2022: How the Grinch Stole Diamond Loch’s Spotlight in North Richland Hills
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
375,000-sq.-ft. of retail planned for $3 billion development north of Dallas
Frisco Square in Frisco, Texas, gave valid meaning to the term “town center” when it landed the city’s Town Hall as an anchor tenant. Now a new project aims to give the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb its Central Park. The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre “progressive mixed-experience...
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
DFW Rents Are Cooling Down And A New Dip Is On Its Way, Study Says
It’s been a rough couple of years for renters in the DFW area, but according to recent studies, a market dip is on its way. The rental market’s slow season is starting as winter approaches with the national index falling 1% in November, the third month in a row to see a decline in rents and the largest single-month dip since 2017, according to Apartment List.
HAPPY TAMALIDAYS!
If tamales are a must-have in your holiday celebrations, you’re in good company. Celebrate Tamales Day with over 10 varieties of fresh, authentic tamales this Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market. This isn’t just a grab-n-go, it’s a whole Tamalada! Corn husk, banana leaf, traditional, vegan, or dessert based – if you’re looking for flavor, you won’t miss out here. Tamale sales start at 9AM until sold out! The spectacular Tonantzin Guerreros Chichimecas, Aztec Dance starts at 11AM. Hispanic heritage vendors with handmade and fair-trade goods are here until 5PM.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue
Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance
The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
RAM Clinic Pops up in Dallas | Provides Free Medical Services
Remote Area Medical (RAM) held a free two-day medical, dental, and vision clinic in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. RAM is a nonprofit pop-up medical clinic organization that provides free dental, vision, and medical care services. Since 2019, the company...
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
