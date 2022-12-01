ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2: Watch the Emotional First Five Minutes of Episode 1 Ahead of the Dec. 2 Premiere

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Firefly Lane Season 2 premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix . Did you know you can watch the first five minutes of season 2, episode 1? Find out where to tune in to the first five minutes below, plus what the clip hints at regarding Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate’s (Sarah Chalke) friendship in the sophomore season of Firefly Lane . We also details about the release schedule for season 2, which is being broken into two parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZv5J_0jU8UMbh00
Roan Curtis as Young Kate in season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane’ | Netflix

‘Firefly Lane’ recap: how did season 1 end?

Like many good Netflix shows, the first season of Firefly Lane ended on a cliffhanger . The series follows Tully and Kate’s relationship through the years, from their first meeting in the 1970s until the present day.

At the end of season 1, their decades-long friendship comes to a screeching halt. Despite surviving their careers, motherhood, and epic romances together, season 1 of Firefly Lane ends with Kate shockingly telling Tully: “I don’t ever want to see you again.”

What did Tully do to Kate to deserve such a sentiment? Season 2 should provide answers.

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 opens with a flashback to 1975

In a clip Netflix shared, Tully rips open a letter from Kate in a flashback. “Dear Tully, I wish you could have seen me today,” she writes.

“I actually managed to put in my new contacts finally, and I wore sky blue eyeshadow and your old blue dress, which I swear is lucky because I aced my French quiz.”

Kate’s letter includes all of the good things that have happened to her recently. She also adds how much everyone misses Tully. In season 1, Tully is sent to live with her grandmother after her mother’s arrest.

Tully responds with details about her new life. “Everyone at school thinks I’m trying to be mysterious, but really, I just wanna focus on my journalism career,” Tully says.

The letters go back and forth for a time. In one, Tully writes how she found a picture of her dad. Then, the clip flashes forward to the present day.

Kate is still bitter with Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2

Present-day Kate is staring out of her kitchen window amid her father’s wake. Her brother (Jason McKinnon) asks what her argument with Tully was about outside of the church.

“I do not wanna talk about Tully Hart,” Kate says. Her Aunt Honey also asks about the falling out, which Sean deflects.

The season 2 clip offers little information about Tully and Kate’s fight. But fans can expect the second season of the Netflix series to unpack it — slowly but surely.

Season 2 is broken into two parts

Firefly Lane Season 2 premieres on Friday, Dec. 2. The 16-episode season will be split into two parts, with the first nine episodes available to stream. The final seven episodes of Firefly Lane will come out sometime in 2023.

RELATED: ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Trailer Promises More Drama for Tully and Kate

According to Netflix, season 2 will see Kate grappling “with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show and must start her career over from the bottom.” What’s more, the 1980s timeline will continue to show the early days of Kate and Johnny’s relationship while Tully gets flirty with sportscaster Danny Diaz (Ignacio Serricchio). And the present day timeline will hopefully explain the duo’s falling out.

Watch Firefly Lane Season 2 on Netflix beginning on Dec. 2, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

235K+
Followers
122K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy