‘Doctor Slump’: Everything to Know About Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye’s Reported K-Drama Reunion

When it comes to Korean actors, a few instantly get fans happy when rumored to work together. Actors Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye are reported to star in a new romance medical K-drama , Doctor Slump . The two actors are well known for starring in some of K-drama fans’ most beloved storylines, like Strong Girl Bong-soon . But the news of both actors starring in a new K-drama marks a long-awaited reunion.

Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik in talks to star in ‘Doctor Slump’ | via tvN

‘Doctor Slump’ has Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye play doctors who quit their professions

According to Soompi , Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye have gotten offers to star in the K-drama. The agencies for both actors explained they are “positively reviewing” the scripts. Most K-drama fans know it is a common statement made by the actors’ agencies that often leads to an official announcement later on. The drama is scheduled to begin filming in 2023 after securing its cast.

Park Hyung-sik will star as Yeo Jung-woo with Park Shin-hye in the role of Nam Ha-neul. Doctor Slump’s storyline revolves around the two characters who were rivals in their youth. Now into adulthood, they remeet when they become rooftop neighbors. But both Ha-neul and Jung-woo have quit their jobs as doctors and find themselves in a slump. They soon learn to lean on each other as they go through the challenge of life and their careers as they possibly embark on a romance.

K-drama fans are eager to see Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye in Doctor Slump . The K-drama marks the return of Park Shin-hye since getting married to actor Choi Tae-joon and after welcoming their first child. Doctor Slump will also be her second medical K-drama role since starring in The Doctors in 2016.

Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye both starred in the famous teen K-drama ‘The Heirs’

For K-drama beginners, a few dramas are a must-watch that everyone has seen. One of the most popular K-dramas to date is the 2013 teen romance, The Heirs. It defined the bad boy trope, the rich boy falling in love with the poor girl, and ‘Second-Lead syndrome.’

Fans are eager to see Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye reunite on the small-screen after starring together in The Heirs. Park Shin-hye played the leading female role of Cha Eun-sang, a hardworking girl who got the chance to attend an elite private school. While there, she catches the eye of the school’s most popular boy and the bad boy in a complex love triangle.

Park Hyung-sik played the role of Jo Myung-soo. The character is the son of a wealthy CEO and is known for being playful. Myung-soo is best friends with the school’s bad boy, Choi Young-do, played by Km Woo-bin. In The Heirs, Myung-soo and Eun-sang are cordial with each other.

The two Korean actors are considered veterans of the K-drama world

There are high hope for Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye in Doctor Slump. Both actors have had formidable careers starring in cult classic K-dramas. Park Hyung-sik is well known for his boyish charm as the male lead in Strong Girl Bong-soon . He also gained fame for the K-drama remake of the American series Suits .

Over the past two years, he has gained immense fame for the zombie thriller Happiness and the limited Disney+ drama Soundtrack #1 . Alongside The Heirs and The Doctors , Park Shin-hye is well known for her leading role in the time travel drama Sisyphus: The Myth. In 2018, she starred in the fantasy romance, Memories of the Alhambra alongside Hyun Bin. One of the actor’s best romance roles is in 2014’s Pinocchio .

